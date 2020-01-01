Bigg Boss 13: After being evicted, Arhaan Khan says Sidharth Shukla would have hit Rashami had he not intervened

tv

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 12:36 IST

Bigg Boss 13 saw a surprise eviction on the last episode of 2019. Arhaan Khan was voted out of the ongoing reality show being hosted by Salman Khan. Arhaan, who has been very close to Rashami Desai and had picked up fights on her behalf with Sidharth Shukla, has now spoken about it. He also lamented that his past, including his first marriage, was discussed on the show.

Arhaan has been among the three contestants receiving lowest number of votes for past few weeks. Speaking with Times of India in an interview, Arhaan said, “Everyone has a past and I had mine too. There was some misunderstanding which Salman Khan sir cleared also. You must have seen, we became normal within an hour when the topic came up (about his child). Everyone faces some or another hurdle in life and we also had our share of ups and downs. I have not seen in the past 13 seasons that someone’s personal life has been discussed. It was very unfortunate that it was discussed. But I am happy that all this has made my relationship with Rashami stronger.”

However, he also said that Kamya Punjabi and other celebs were not wrong in criticising him. “I don’t think celebrities like Kamya Panjabi and others are wrong if they have spoken against me. They don’t know me personally so whatever they have said is based on what they have seen on social media, through trolls or other’s opinion. If they get to know me personally, I am sure their views will change,” he told the daily. Kamya, Devoleena Punjabi have been voicing their concerns for Rashami ever since she proposed him on the show.

Arhaan had been evicted from the show earlier as well but re-entered the house as a wild card entry.

