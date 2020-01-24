Bigg Boss 13: Bipasha Basu ‘upset’ after Arti Singh didn’t win despite eating 20 chillies, chopping hair

tv

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 14:18 IST

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu has extended support to Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh and said she is “very proud” of her. Bipasha’s husband Karan Singh Grover and Arti are said to be best friends; TV actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Kishwer Merchant has also showered praises on Arti.

Bipasha told Bollywoodlife in an interview, “I think that Arti was very brave in doing what she did for the task, and should have won it! Her task of chopping off her hair and eating 20 green chillies was definitely a tougher task than the others, and even after doing all that and not winning it, was honestly a little strange and upsetting according to me.”

While participating in a task to get into the ‘Elite Clib’, Arti was given a challenge by Vishal Aditya Singh to chop off her hair and eat 20 chilies. Arti not only cut her hair but also ate 20 green chilies in one go. She was competing with Rashami Desai in the task who painted her entire face with henna and added three streaks on her head with a trimmer. The judge for the task, Hina Khan, surprised most fans when she announced Rashami as the winner.

During his visit to the house as a guest, Karan had told Arti that she is one of Bipasha’s favourite. He also asked her not to change “bhagwan aega samne ya shaitan, kisi ke kuch bhi kehne par change mat hone (Whether it is God or devil that comes in front of you, do not change).”Arti began crying as he hugged her.

A Pinkvilla report quoted Kishwer as saying, “I think that Arti did really well for herself in this task. Considering this is one of the final padaav’s of the show, Arti truly showed everyone how serious she is about performing tasks! And itne chilies khaana is definitely no joke! So I am actually very proud of Arti! And honestly, the new haircut is a blessing in disguise and looks lovely on her.”

