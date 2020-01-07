e-paper
Home / Bollywood / On Bipasha Basu’s birthday, husband Karan Grover wishes his ‘monkey princess’. Here are all their pics from beach vacation

On Bipasha Basu’s birthday, husband Karan Grover wishes his ‘monkey princess’. Here are all their pics from beach vacation

Actor Bipasha Basu celebrated her 41st birthday in the company of husband Karan Singh Grover at an undisclosed destination. See the post and other pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 07, 2020 12:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Actor Bipasha Basu turned 41 on Tuesday and wishing her on her big day was her husband Karan Singh Grover. He took to Instagram to post a warm wish.

He wrote: “Wish you a very very very happy birthday my darling sweet little baby bumbi pie monkey princess! @bipashabasu May the universe shower you with infinite abundance, joy, love and success!!! Be the bright shining light that you are and shine brighter with every passing day! You are god’s gift to all of us especially me! Thank you so much for being born my love!” He also posted two pictures of Bipasha to go with the post.

 

 

 

❤️ #monkeylove

Baked !!! #monkeylove #us

Why So Serious!!!! 😂😂😂😂

My Everything ❤️ #monkeylove

Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan’s holiday with sons, parents Rakesh and Pinkie is all about being a ‘modern family’. See pics

Bipasha replied to the post, saying: “Thank you for making me feel special every day of every year.” Other film personalities such as Sagarika Ghatge Khan and Neelam Kothari Soni too wished Bipasha. Sagarika dropped a message in the comments section saying “Happy happy happiest birthday Bipasha” while Neelam wrote, “Happy birthday Bipasha. Have a super birthday. Lots of love.”

Bipasha and Karan often posts pictures together and of each other. Bipasha posted a couple of video clips as her Instagram stories, where she is sitting and swaying to the beats of Ghungroo song from Hrithik Roshan’s War.

 

Ahead of New Year, the couple jetted off to an undisclosed destination to ring in the new year and, as it appears now, to celebrate Bipasha’s birthday as well. Bipasha was last seen in the film Alone in 2015. She will be seen next in Aadat Diaries. Karan Singh Grover was in news when he made a comeback in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Rishabh Bajaj.

Bipasha and Karan married in 2016 as per Bengali and Punjabi rituals. While Bipasha had been in a long relationship with John Abraham, which ended on a sour note, Karan was previously married to Shraddha Nigam and later Jennifer Winget, which ended in divorces.

