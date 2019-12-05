Bigg Boss 13: Dalljiet slams trolls like a boss after Devoleena compares Shehnaaz with a cat, says ‘I don’t need your attention’

tv

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Dalljiet Kaur and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have reacted to trolls slamming them for comparing Shehnaaz Gill with a cat and labelling both as attention-seeking.

Devoleena had shared a video of a cat and wrote alongside that the cat behaves in a similar fashion as Shehnaaz does when they do not get attention.

Dalljiet wrote a long note on Instagram, claiming Shehnaaz’s words are always treated as jokes while others’ words are often blown out of proportion. However, she also praised Shehnaaz’s game on the Salman Khan show and added that she was not present when the video was shot.

She shared a picture of her meeting with Devoleeena and wrote alongside, “Ok... so first thing first .... everytime @shehnaazgill jokes about someone ... it’s always taken as a joke ... it’s always said that wo to sirf mazak kar rahi thi ... then why is it that someone else’s joke is blown out of proportion? I know @devoleena joked in a lighter note and not to demean anyone... and secondly ..for all the trollers out there... “this video was taken at night ... hours after I left her house” so for all those who are challenging the sikh in me ... should know that it’s not my laughter and I was not even there at that time ...that u guys have blown out of proportion.@shehnaazgill is playing the game very well and I think I laugh the most on her gestures and I think she is a fab player..So take it easy guys ...and enjoy bigg boss.” Daljiet was not even present in the video or at the time it was shot, but she is being targetted ever since she visited Devoleena.

She also posted another video where she talked about it all. “Mujhe pata hai mujhe ye explanation dene ki koi jarurat nahi hai. But I actually thought mujhe ek baat batani chahiye. Mujhe abhi bataya gaya ki meri trolling ho rahi hai, aur mujhe aapki trolling se koi attention ki jarurat nahi hai, I am very happy in my life. Mai BB se bahut jaldi nahi nikli, meri journey bahut choti rahi aur mai bahut khush hu apni jindagi me. Mujhe aapke attention ki jarurat nahi hai. You guys should know the reason why you are reacting so badly. You commented on my being a woman, my motherhood, my celebrity status. Na maine kabhi famous hone ka claim kiya na mujhe ye sab ki jarurat hai.”

Devoleena also posted gracious pictures of herself on Instagram and captioned it as, “The only difference between Coffee and your opinion is that I asked for coffee.”

