Bigg Boss 13 day 103 written update episode January 10: Rashami asks Shehnaaz if she is in love with Sidharth, here’s her response

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 00:31 IST

Friday’s episode majorly focused on the stand up performances as part of the Comedy club task.

Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

The episode began with comedy performances. Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh and Sidharth Shukla had fun and made everyone laugh with their gig in the task.

The contestants cheered for Asim when he took over the stage and impressed one and all with his rapping skills. Shehnaz talked about her bond with Sidharth and Mahira while she appeared visibly upset.

Later, Sidharth told Shehnaaz that he found her very cute when she fought with Paras Chhabra the previous day. “Tera face se dikh gaya tha kit u haari nahi ladai me lekin khud se haar gai. Tere ko bolna b tha aur nahi bhai bolna tha. Wo bahut cute phase isliye mujhe aa ke tujhe hug karna tha (It was evident that you lost to yourself but kept fighting. It was so cute I wanted to hug you right away).”

Showing concern for Shehnaz, Rashami had a candid conversation with her about her bond with Sidharth. She said that she initially thought that Shehnaz was fooling around with Sidharth but now it is clear that she had developed feelings for him. She advised Shehnaz to focus on her game and take any big step only after stepping out of the house.

Shehnaaz began crying and told Sidharth that he was making fun of her and she was hurt.

