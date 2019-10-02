e-paper
Bigg Boss 13 Day 2 Written Update: Fights break out in house over food, 7 housemates up for eviction

Bigg Boss 13 Day 2 Written Update: Siddharth Dey-Sidharth Shukla, Paras-Asim and Shehnaaz were just a few of the contestants who fought or cried over food inside the house over food.

Bigg Boss 13 day 2 written updates: Seven housemates have been nominated for eviction this week.
Bigg Boss 13 day 2 written updates: Seven housemates have been nominated for eviction this week.
         

Bigg Boss 13 introduced the nomination for eviction on the very second episode. Fights erupt between multiple contestants even as seven contestants found themselves in danger zone. Here’s what happened in the second episode of Bigg Boss’ latest season.

1. Nomination for eviction for the first week begins with Bigg Boss asking female contestants to hand over heart cushions to male contestants whom they trust. Rashami, Shefali, Mahira, Dalljiet and Koena hand over their hearts to Paras; Aarti and Devoleena hand it over to Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz gives hers to Abu.

2. For the same task, male participants who have multiple hearts have to choose one female participant for saving and the rest will be nominated. Sidharth chooses Aarti and nominates Devoleena. Paras nominates Koena, Shefali, Rashami, Dalljiet and saves Mahira.

Shefali Bagga is unhappy with Paras.
Shefali Bagga is unhappy with Paras.

3. At the end of the process, Siddharth Dey, Asim Riaz, Devoleena, Rashami, Shefali, Koena and Dalljiett are up for eviction. Paras and Shefali end up fighting after the eviction process as she takes umbrage that he believes she is always crying. He replies that he doesn’t like over-emotional people. Rashami and Koena try to calm them but to no avail.

4. Aarti and Paras suggest that Rashami should talk to Sidharth why she didn’t choose him in the task. Paras also suggests that the two former co-stars had a big fight in the past.

Rashami Desai during a task.
Rashami Desai during a task.

5. Paras and Asim had another fight, this time over rations. Dalljiet suggests that they should use tea leaves carefully but Asim refuses to listen. Soon, a shouting match ensues between the two. Aarti says that Paras was unfair towards Asim.

6. Shehnaaz talks about how she has shed calories with exercise. Paras drops a distasteful comment saying you lose 800 calories with one kiss and offers to ‘help’ Shehnaaz.

7. Shehnaaz and Koena discuss Paras. Shehnaaz says we are all having fun and if she has a relationship inside the house, it will be for keeps.

8. Koena wants Shehnaaz and Paras to take their rationing duty more conscientiously. With rations in short supply, it has become a hot button topic inside the house. Shehnaaz tells she doesn’t have brans enough to take care of this duty. When everyone tells her to do it more seriously, she ends up in tears.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 08:23 IST

