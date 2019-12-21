Bigg Boss 13 day 75 written update episode 75 December 20: Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan cry as she apologises to him

tv

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 00:06 IST

Friday’s episode saw a surprising move on Mahira Sharma’s part when she decided to announce her feelings for Paras and even planted a kiss on his cheek.

Here are the top highlights of tonight’s episode:

Disturbed by the growing fondness between Paras and Mahira, Shehnaz tried ignoring Mahira. Realising this, Mahira got furious and yelled at Paras that she was not on the show to be blamed for creating a love triangle. She also burst out in anger at Shehnaz. However, the fight took an unexpected turn when Mahira, who has been avoiding speaking about her feelings for Paras, accepted her fondness for him.

Later, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan were spotted in the washroom area, trying to clarify things. Arhaan began crying after Rashami apologised to him. Both cried and apologised to each other. “I am not the only one responsible. Thank you, for a lot of things. No other boy would have done this.”

Also read: Dabangg 3 review: Salman Khan ticks feminism off his list, can we hope to end unchecked police brutality in next?

Bigg Boss then announced the jail task with a twist in the tale. Asim was made the police in the task, and was asked to make five new rules that would be mandatory for the housemates. Asim enjoyed the powers to give warnings and punishments to the housemates.

The five rules he decided upon, with help from Rashami, were: Arhaan and Vikas must sort their differences, no one would be allowed to fight, loud laughter would not be allowed and Paras-Mahira had to stay at least 15 feet away from each other; Shehnaaz would have to stay with Paras. Vishal, Paras and Vikas were also asked to dress as women and mimic one woman of the house. Vikas got furious upon listening to the rules and announced he would rather go to jail.

Watching him talk to Paras and Mahira, suggesting how they should play the game, Asim asked Sidharth participate in the task as he appeared to be fit and healthy. Rashami also adds that he should be made to perform the task.

Sidharth then asked why should Asim need an assistant, adding that Rashami is one. Rashami and Sidharth then got into a huge fight where Vikas also got involved and had an ugly debate with Asim.

The fight worsened when Sidharth instigated Rashami and Arhaan came to her rescue. Sidharth told Arhaan,”Ghar pe aise baat nahi karte kyuki aisi ladkiyan nahi hai ghar pe. Chahiye b nahi, Rashami Desai jaisi.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more