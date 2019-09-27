Ahead of Bigg Boss 13, couples that found love inside the house: Prince-Yuvika to Kushal-Gauahar and more

tv

Bollywood star Salman Khan is all set for the grand premiere of thirteenth season of his popular reality show Bigg Boss. As fans gear up for Bigg Boss 13, here’s a look at the couples who found love inside the Bigg Boss house over the past years.

1. Prince Narula-Yuvika Choudhary

How it began: Reality show star Prince Narula was a playful contestant, cordial with everyone on Bigg Boss 9. After trying to woo Nora Fatehi, Prince fell for and proposed Yuvika quite romantically--with a heart-shaped roti that he made himself inside the house.

Marital status: After the show, Yuvika and Prince got married.

Where are they now?: Prince and Yuvika participated on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 in which they appeared together as a couple.

2. Kushal Tandon-Gauahar Khan

How it began: After initial fights and banter, Kushal and Gauahar began dating inside the Bigg Boss house and were one of the strongest couples seen on the show.

Marital status: The two did not get married.

Where are they now?: Months after their Bigg Boss stint, Gauahar and Kushal announced their break up, citing their religious beliefs as one of the major reasons.

3. Rahul Mahajan-Payal Rohatgi

How it began: Rahul Mahajan grew close to model and actor Payal Rohatgi in season two. They even got intimate and playful in the pool during a task.

Marital status: Rahul later proposed Monica Bedi in the show who refused.

Where are they now?: After Bigg Boss, Rahul appeared on reality show and married Dimply Ganguly. They later divorced after Dimpy accused him of domestic violence. Last year, Rahul married Kazakhstan model Natalya Ilina.

4. Veena Malik-Ashmit Patel

How it began: Pakistani actor Veena made sure she stayed on top of things - she shared some extremely intimate moments with Ashmit. Show host Salman even reminded them that it is a family show and they should keep the intimacy to a minimum.

Marital status: Veena and Ashmit broke up before they could even think about getting married.

Where are they now?: Veena is now married to an Arab businessman.Ashmit got engaged to model Mehek Chahal in 2018.

5. Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira

How it began: Rochelle and Keith had a sweet time inside Bigg Boss 9 house dating each other.

Marital status: Rochelle and Keith got married in a beautiful ceremony soon after Bigg Boss 9 ended.

Where are they now?: The couple remains one of the few ones that have stood the test of time and continued together. Recently, they participated on Nach Baliye 9.

6. Tannisha Mukherjee-Armaan Kohli

How it began: After a few fights, Tannisha and Armaan confessed their love for each other inside Bigg Boss 7 house. However rumours claimed Tannisha’s family was not happy with the relationship.

Marital status: They broke up soon after exiting the show.

7. Karishma Tanna-Upen Patel



How it began: Karishma’s friendship with Upen grew into a full-fledged relationship, forcing her to break up with her boyfriend while inside the Bigg Boss 8 house.

Marital status: Karishma and Upen got engaged soon after they left the show.

Where are they now?: The relationship did not last long and they soon called off the engagement.

8. Ssara Khan-Ali Merchant



How it began: Ssara and Ali got married on the show after Ali Merchant entered the Bigg Bosss house for the wedding.

Marital status: They got married inside the house, only to split two months after their exit from the show.

Where are they now?: After their exit and separation, Ali claimed the entire wedding was a publicity stunt and both actors were reportedly paid Rs 50 lakh for the drama.

9. Gautam Gulati-Diandra Soares



How it began: While Gautam Gultai never accepted the relationship, his kiss with Diandra Soares went viral and certainly kept the buzz high.

Marital status: They did not marry.

Where are they now?: Soon after winning Bigg Boss 9, Gautam clearly stated that he had no intentions of getting together with Diandra. “Yes, during the show there was an attraction between me and Diandra, and we even kissed but then this is not a practical relationship... I’ve never shied away from speaking the truth so the truth is, this relationship is not possible. I’m much younger to her, and above all, I’ll never do something that my family doesn’t approve of,” Gautam had told Hindustan Times.

10. Bandgi Kalra-Puneesh Sharma



How it began: Bandgi and Puneesh indulged in intimacy to the extent that host Salman even ‘urged’ the channel to stop airing their “cosy moments”.

Marital status: They are yet to announce a wedding.

Where are they now?: Bandgi and Puneesh are still dating, and often make public appearances together as well.

11. Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai

How it began: They had met earlier in 2011 but announced their relationship in Bigg Boss 9 house.

Marital status: They got married soon after coming out of the Bigg Boss 9 house.

Where are they now?: The actors continue to enjoy life together as a couple.

