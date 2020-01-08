Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar uses Darr dialogues, acid attacks to warn Shehnaaz against Sidharth Shukla’s abusive ‘love’

tv

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 15:07 IST

Actor Gauahar Khan has been closely following Bigg Boss 13 and has often raised her voice against all the violence and abusive language being shown on the reality show this year. Her latest target was Shehnaaz Gill who not only went back to trying to win Sidharth Shukla back after an ugly fight, but also advised Vishal Aditya Singh to resort to violence.

After a video showing Sidharth manhandling Shehnaaz had surfaced online, Shehnaaz is trying her best to woo him back. Condemning the line of thought, former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar tweeted, “Lo shehnaaz telling vishal theek hai tum badle mein chappal maar lena Madhurima ko! Hahahahah exactly what my point was ! Respect naam ki cheez hi nahi hai ! Pyaar respect hoti hai, !!!!!! Samajh nahi Aata ??? (Shehnaaz is telling Vishal ‘You can also beat Madhurima with a slipper. Exactly what my point was! Is there nothing called respect! Love is respect. Don’t you know?).”

She also responded to a troll who wrote, “Aur pyaar me sab kuch jayaz he.. samjh Ni ata?” Gauahar took it upon herself to school the Twitter user and responded with, “Really ??? Ye kahaaan ka dastur hai ?? Kkkkkkirannnnn waala pyaar , ya pyaar mein naakami par ladkiyon par acid phekne waala pyar ??? Shame that as a girl u don’t even know what a woman deserves in love ! Let me teach u , it’s respect , acceptance, care , understanding n so on.”

Recently, we saw Madhurima hitting Vishal with a slipper. She was later nominated for two weeks when Vishal complained about the incident to Bigg Boss.

A new video that has now surfaced online, perhaps from Wednesday’s episode, shows Shehnaaz telling Sidharth , “Mere ko tere saath feelings hain, main tere bina nahi reh sakti (I have feelings for you, I cannot live without you),” as she cuddles up with him in the bed. She is also seen asking Rashami, “Mai use kaise manau? (How can I woo him back?)” to which Rashami retorts, “Mere ko kya pata bhai (How would I know!)?”

The video then shows Sidharth and Shehnaaz sitting on the bench in the garden area of the Bigg Boss 13 house. Shehnaaz tells Sidharth, “Mai koi fake nahi hu yaha pe tere saath aur bahut naturally hua jo bhi hua hai (I am not faking my feelings with you, and everything happened naturally).” Sidharth snaps at her saying, “Pyar me hai mere? (Are you in love with me)” and Shehnaaz shuts him up, “Pagal hai? (Are you mad)?”

