Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana claims eviction was not based on audience votes

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana is the latest contestant to get evicted from the house. She talks about Asim’s love for her, her altercations with Paras and Shehnaaz and more.

tv Updated: Dec 09, 2019 11:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana was voted out on Sunday.
         

Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurrana, who was voted out of the Bigg Boss 13 house on Sunday, has claimed her eviction was not based on the votes received from the audience. She also opened up on her equations with Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and facing jibes from Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill.

Speaking with Pinkvilla in an interview, Himanshi said, “I would have felt I was not on the right track if the eviction was based on votes received from the audience. When I came out, I realised audience is showering love and support on me. But this elimination was from inside the house, there is nothing I could have done.”

Also read: Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan film collects Rs 34.5 cr, Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat steady at Rs 17.9 cr

Talking about her interaction with Shehnaaz, Himanshi added, “Had she not reacted, no one would have known inside the house. I only paid her back on her actions. Even when the pushing and shoving happened during the task, she abused me but I apologized on my part, for the action that I felt bad about. When Salman Khan scolded her, it was like a dream come true.”

Asked about her reaction to Paras Chhabra mimicking her, Himanshi said, “Maybe people found it entertaining, but facing it, as a person was not easy and I tried my best got angry.” She further said she was shocked with Paras’s actions, more than being hurt. “Instead of feeling bad for that, I was shocked.You have shown your own standard. You have a sister, you have a female friend inside the house - Mahira. If you cannot respect me, how long will you respect her?”

Hindustantimes

Himanshi also opened up on Sidharth Shukla’s equation with Asim and reacted to allegations that Asim turned away from Sidharth only after her entry. “According to Asim, friends are there for each other. Friends should be together in times of need. But in Shukla ji’s case, Asim listened a lot and Shukla said mean things about him in front of everyone. Thing like ‘you can’t get this even if you sell yourself, you are lying in her feet’. Such things hurt Asim)”

She added, “With my entry, Asim felt he had someone who listened to him, supported him so his switching sides was natural.”

