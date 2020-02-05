Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana shares adorable pic with Asim, wishes she weren’t outside the house

tv

Hours after Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz confirmed that he is not in any other relationship, underlining his loyalty for Himanshi Khurana, she has shared a lovely picture with him along with a message.

Himanshi first tweeted that she would announce something in a few minutes and then wrote in another tweet, “Now i wish ki Bigg Boss se bahar nahi ana chaiye so much of negativity outside waha kisi fikr nahi.” She posted a cosy picture with Asim, along with the message.

Now i wish ki Bigg Boss se bahar nahi ana chaiye so much of negativity outside waha kisi fikr nahi pic.twitter.com/iTFwsuq9OB — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 4, 2020

I want to announce something with in couple of minutes stay tuned — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 4, 2020

During the media interaction on Tuesday’s episode, Asim was asked if he has a girlfriend outside the house and he assured everyone that he is not dating anyone, adding that he is in love with Himanshi.

During the task, Mahira Sharma was also asked why she chose to ignore her mother’s advice and continued following Paras Chhabra’s lead and gave him a lot of importance. Mahira claimed that Paras’s strategies were good and she liked them, so she decided to listen to him.

Paras was also asked about his girlfriend Akanksha Puri, but he refused to comment.

Meanwhile, reports claim that ,Mahira is likely to be voted out of the house in a surprise eviction to be announced on Wednesday’s episode.

After Vishal Aditya Singh, it will be the second eviction this week, before the finale which is in two weeks. Speaking after his eviction over the weekend, Vishal called Sidharth Shukla the “Chanakya of the house” while he labelled Mahira Sharma as “beauty without brains”. Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh are “gossipmongers” according to Vishal.

During his stint on the show, Vishal had quite an eventful journey. He saw former girlfriend Madhurima Tuli enter as a wild card entry and the ex-couple had several violent fights.

