e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana shares adorable pic with Asim, wishes she weren’t outside the house

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana shares adorable pic with Asim, wishes she weren’t outside the house

Bigg Boss 13: Check out the cute picture Himanshi Khurana has shared with Asim Riaz from their stint inside the house.

tv Updated: Feb 05, 2020 09:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz inside the house.
Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz inside the house.
         

Hours after Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz confirmed that he is not in any other relationship, underlining his loyalty for Himanshi Khurana, she has shared a lovely picture with him along with a message.

Himanshi first tweeted that she would announce something in a few minutes and then wrote in another tweet, “Now i wish ki Bigg Boss se bahar nahi ana chaiye so much of negativity outside waha kisi fikr nahi.” She posted a cosy picture with Asim, along with the message. 

 

During the media interaction on Tuesday’s episode, Asim was asked if he has a girlfriend outside the house and he assured everyone that he is not dating anyone, adding that he is in love with Himanshi.

Also read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor arrive with Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Elizabeth Hurley attend Armaan Jain’s reception. See pics

During the task, Mahira Sharma was also asked why she chose to ignore her mother’s advice and continued following Paras Chhabra’s lead and gave him a lot of importance. Mahira claimed that Paras’s strategies were good and she liked them, so she decided to listen to him.

Paras was also asked about his girlfriend Akanksha Puri, but he refused to comment.

Meanwhile, reports claim that ,Mahira is likely to be voted out of the house in a surprise eviction to be announced on Wednesday’s episode.

After Vishal Aditya Singh, it will be the second eviction this week, before the finale which is in two weeks. Speaking after his eviction over the weekend, Vishal called Sidharth Shukla the “Chanakya of the house” while he labelled Mahira Sharma as “beauty without brains”. Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh are “gossipmongers” according to Vishal.

During his stint on the show, Vishal had quite an eventful journey. He saw former girlfriend Madhurima Tuli enter as a wild card entry and the ex-couple had several violent fights.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
To resolve past direct tax disputes, FM to table ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ Bill
To resolve past direct tax disputes, FM to table ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ Bill
‘Will show them on Feb 11’: Kejriwal’s daughter on BJP’s ‘terrorist’ dart at her father
‘Will show them on Feb 11’: Kejriwal’s daughter on BJP’s ‘terrorist’ dart at her father
‘Have done no wrong’: Karnataka school charged with sedition over anti-CAA play
‘Have done no wrong’: Karnataka school charged with sedition over anti-CAA play
Why Delhi is a difficult terrain for the BJP
Why Delhi is a difficult terrain for the BJP
Dalit groom takes out wedding procession under police watch in Rajasthan
Dalit groom takes out wedding procession under police watch in Rajasthan
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Hyundai launches updated, more sportier Tucson at Auto Expo
Hyundai launches updated, more sportier Tucson at Auto Expo
India to get theatre commands for Pak, China borders: CDS Rawat
India to get theatre commands for Pak, China borders: CDS Rawat
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News