Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma fights with Vishal’s brother Kunal, viewers call out makers for ‘dragging personal life into show’

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 18:54 IST

Bigg Boss 13 seems to be far from over as the trend of sending evicted contestants back in the house and opening doors to siblings, friends and other family members of the contestants continues. The makers have now shared a new promo which shows Mahira Sharma fighting with Vishal Aditya Singh and his brother Kunal Singh.

The video shows Mahira and her brother fighting gainst Vishal and his brother in the garden area. All of them are dressed in blue jumpsuits as part of a task. Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaaz used a spoon during the task which infuriated Mahira. She said that if any property of the Bigg Boss house was broken, she would break everything else.

Vishal and his brother asked Mahira not to misbehave. Vishal’s brother Kunal told her during an argument, “Apne papa ko bolna (tell your father).” She again burst out in anger and asked them not to drag family in a fight. Mahira’s brother Aakash Sharma also jumped in and confronted Kunal about why he dragged their father’s name.

The viewers did not like Mahira’s behaviour and slammed her on Twitter. A viewer wrote, “Mahira is rude. She doesn’t even know how to behave with guests. She started fight with Shehbaaz and Kunal.” Another wrote, “God she has to be the most irritating HM ever to be in biggboss! Someone should mute her and edit her scenes out #ColorsTV #biggboss13.” One more viewer commented, “I thnk bb13 will b the last of season of bb bcj dnt knw why makers bring bck eliminatd cntstant again & again with dffrnt sgment,past contestnt,family week plus now connction of family membrs,salman & makers dragging personal life into the shw.too much irritating things going on.”

Mahira’s fans soon came out in her support and accused Vishal’s brother of misbehaving with her. A fan wrote, “How can he call anything to #MahiraSharma’s father, she is a contestant , and he is there for few days . just shows his class.”

