Bigg Boss 13: Meet Shehnaaz Gill who called herself ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’, left Salman Khan gushing

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the 13 contestants on the Bigg Boss 13 house and introduced herself to Salman Khan by calling herself ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif.

tv Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill termed herself ’Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’.
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is one of the 13 participants on the reality show and left host Salman Khan gushing as she introduced herself as ‘Punjab’s Katrina Kaif.” She hugged Salman the moment she came on stage and even asked him if she really resembles his Bharat co-star, to which the actor nodded in agreement. She also said that she is bit on the heavier side but Salman disagreed and gave her another warm hug.

The Punjabi singer-actor-model performed a dance number on stage before entering the Bigg Boss house. She also spoke about her habit of talking non-stop during her introduction. Shehnaaz made her debut with Punjabi film Kala Shah Kala this year and has just launched her music video, Veham.

Hours before the show premiered on Sunday, Shehnaaz broke the news on social media. Sharing a picture of herself in a white kurta salwar, she wrote on Instagram, “Very happy to announce that I’m a part of Big Boss 13. Thank you tuhada saareyaan da, tuhade support karke main ajj ethe pohnchi aan. Pls keep supporting and keep loving.. I promise I will be my real self in the house. #ShehnaazGill #bigboss13.”

 

Many of her fans cheered her and wished her luck in the comments section. A fan called her “Punjab di Katrina kaif.” Another called her “Punjabi katrina.” One fan even joked about the show host and said, “Salman Khan t bach K rahi...”

Hinting at her reality show stint, Shehnaaz had shared a picture of herself on Instagram a few days ago along with the caption, “Starting over can be challenging, but also it can be a great opportunity to do things differently. Love u all i need ur support.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Premiere highlights: Salman Khan mistakenly calls Koena Mitra ‘Katrina’

Soon after her entry in the house, Shehnaaz hasd an argument with another contestant -- TV anchor Shefali Bagga. Soon after their meeting, Shehnaaz told Shefali that she has insulted her which led to their fight.

Among other contestants on the show are Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhatacharjee.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 13:37 IST

