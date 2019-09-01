Bigg Boss 13 new promo video: Salman Khan takes us through Surbhi Jyoti-Karan Wahi’s fight. Watch

tv

The new season of Bigg Boss, to be hosted again by Salman Khan, is likely to debut this month. Before that, the makers have been releasing promos to tease the audience. The latest promo was unveiled late on Saturday and from the look of it, you will be left intrigued.

After the failure of last season to garner much interest with its ‘commoner’ theme, the makers have gone back to having a ‘celebs only’ show this time. The new promo features Naagin actor Surbhi Jyoti and actor Karan Wahi, apart from Salman.

As the video opens, we see Salman and Surbhi in a gym, exercising on the treadmill. Salman then hands Surbhi a bouquet of flowers, declaring celebs will fight it out this season. Soon, Karan walks into the scene and snatches the bouquet from Surbhi. A miffed Surbhi, steps down from the treadmill and starts hitting Karan, as he tries to protect himself. Salman, the ringmaster, says the participants will do as he asks them to. As he says ‘start and stop’ repeatedly, the duo ‘begin and stop’ in accordance. At one point, he uses chaste Hindi words and Karan can hardly figure them out.

Bigg Boss 13 promo has Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi in it too.

Earlier, the makers had released another promo, which showed Salman as a station master of a railway station. In the promo video, Salman is seen explaining the concept of the game. He revealed that the upcoming season would feature only celebrities as contestants and they will get a chance to reach the finale in just four weeks.

In the video clip, the entire set can be seen shaking, as if the tremors are due to the trains passing by. Salman says, “Kripya dhyan dein is baar Bigg Boss ki gadi hogi Sitara special. Chaar hafton me pahuchaiyegi finale pe, tatkaal. Uske baad bhi celebrities kurta faad ke banaenge rumaal.Jaldi aaiye warna pachtaaiye. (Please pay attention! The Bigg Boss vehicle will be star special this time. It will take us to finale quickly, in four weeks. The celebrities will still create drama and chaos. Come soon or regret later.) Come soon!”

The tentative date for the 13th season of the controversial reality TV to begin is September 29.

