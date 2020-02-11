Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai says Sidharth Shukla is a control freak, Paras says his mental level matches with Mahira

tv

TV actor Rashami Desai has opened up on what made her propose to Arhaan Khan just 48 hours after she found out about his previous marriage and a child. Fresh promos for Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 show TV host Rajat Sharma questioning contestants about their conduct inside the house in past few months.

Asked why she went silent after Arhaan left, Rashami says she got to know things she had never thought of. “Bahut personal comments aane lag gae the.Mai ulajh gai thi apne personal aur professional life me. MUjhe laga kahi mai in sari cheeso me kho na jaun to mai chup ho gai. (I started getting personal comments and was stuck between personal and professional lives, I feared I would be carried away and decided to stay quiet).”

Once again, she was questioned about her knowledge of Arhaan’s past and she again insisted she did not know about his marriage or child. Asked how she overcame the shock of getting to know about Arhaan’s past and proposed to him within 48 hours, Rashami says, “Jisko aap pyar karte ho mujhe nahi lagta aap ekdum se usase detach ho jate ho. Wo ek jhatke kahatam nahi hota. (You cannot suddenly detach from someone you love a lot).”

Told that it may seem she did it all for the game, Rashami reiterated that she will not continue with Arhaan.

During the interview, Rashami also revealed she finds Sidharth Shukla a control freak.

A separate video also shows Rajat asking Paras why “Paras Chhabra has disappeared from the show.” Rajat said Paras went outside the house and when he came back, he had surrendered in front of Sidharth. “Nahi sir hara nahi hu. Aur jaisa mujhe lagta hai mai jitna entertain kar sakta tha maine kar liya. (That is not the case, I think I have entertained as much as I could in these months).”

Asked about his comments on Shefali and Asim, Paras said, “Mujhe koi cheez saamne galat dikhti hai to mai bolta hu. (I will point out if I see something wrong).” He was also reminded of the tattoo that he claims to have shown Shehnaaz when she tried to get close to him. “Mera mental level match karta hai Mahira ke saath, Shehnaaz ka waisa mental level nahi hai. Mujhe nahi lagta ki wo koi bhi sense wali baat karti hai. (My mental level matches with Mahira but Shehnaaz does not talk sense at all).”

In another video, Sidharth is seen making fun of Rashami and every one takes it in a good spirit. Sidharth cracks jokes on Rashami stealing tea leaves and food items, her claims that she works a lot and more.

