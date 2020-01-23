e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Umar Riaz responds to Manu Punjabi’s video slamming Asim over his fight with Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13: Umar Riaz responds to Manu Punjabi’s video slamming Asim over his fight with Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s brother Umar says Paras Chhabra was never a friend to Asim and he never even pushed him on the show.

tv Updated: Jan 23, 2020 17:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Asim Riaz’s brother Umar has clarified, on his behalf, that Sidharth Shukla was a friend of Asim and hence his actions hurt him more.
Former Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi has been showing keen interest in the ongoing season and he has now slammed Asim Riaz for picking fights with Sidharth Shukla even as he ignores the meanest of comments from Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Reacting to the video, Asim’s brother Umar has tweeted clarifying that Paras was never a friend of Asim’s.

Manu said in the video, “Sidharth and Asim fought badly and we saw it over two days. It was a huge mistake on Sidharth’s part to drag family into the fight. They fought, then Bigg Boss called them to the confession room and tried to make them understand that they were making a mistake that could cost them dearly at this stage in the game. After they came out, we saw another fight over sooji porridge and Asim intervened announcing Sidharth is right in what he is saying.” Manu then went on to imitate Asim and said Sidharth must keep his calm.

“Sidharth did not like it. Sidharth did a mistake yet again and dragged Asim’s family once more. I am sure he will be punished for it during the upcoming Weekend episode,” Manu ended his video.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah thanks Sidharth Shukla for supporting her ‘Tigress’ Arti, asks if ‘Sidarti’ is possible

 

Sharing the video, Umar tweeted, “I don’t know how much BB you are watching but Asim and Paras had a huge fight when he went personal and abused Asim. Paras never pushed Asim, they were never friends. Sid and Asim were close, they shared personal stuff which Sid uses in fights which escalates it. So get your thoughts clear bro!”

TV News