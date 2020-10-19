Bigg Boss 14: Asim Riaz’s brother Umar backs Eijaz Khan, tells Jasmin Bhasin ‘you have a problem getting close, back off’

tv

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 19:26 IST

Umar Riaz, the brother of Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz, came out in support of Eijaz Khan after Jasmin Bhasin accused him of ‘physically intimidating’ her. During the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, she said that he got too close to her during a task in an attempt to intimidate her.

Taking to Twitter, Umar wrote, “The way @KhanEijaz explained himself on the baseless allegation on him was comendable. He is a very genuine and a mature guy i feel . Task has to be done with full enthusiasm and will. No where i saw him intimidating anyone. You have a problem getting close, back off! #bb14.”

The way @KhanEijaz explained himself on the baseless allegation on him was comendable. He is a very genuine and a mature guy i feel . Task has to be done with full enthusiasm and will. No where i saw him intimidating anyone. You have a problem getting close, back off! #bb14 — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) October 18, 2020

On Sunday, Jasmin told Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan that she initially thought of Eijaz as ‘mature’ and nice, but was shocked when he came extremely close to her face during a task. “Hum task karte hai, kheencha-taani sab karte hai, but humein pata hota hai kaunsi line cross nahi karni hai (We do tasks, we all push and pull, but we know which line not to cross),” she said.

When Eijaz said that he was merely playing the game, Jasmin said, “Toh agar yeh unka game tactic bhi tha, yeh unki personality ka woh roop dikhata hai ki woh game mein ek aurat ko physically intimidate kar denge, woh line cross kar denge jahaan a woman would get uncomfortable (Even if it was a tactic for the game, it shows his personality that he would physically intimidate a woman for the sake of a game and cross a line to make her feel uncomfortable).”

Salman seemed to side with Eijaz and told Jasmin, “This is a game. If I am uncomfortable with something, I will move back. Aapke paas option hai (You have the option) to move back. Agar aapke move back hone ke baad ya bolne ke baad (If even after you move back or voice your discomfort), he is still coming for you, then it is a problem.” He added that it was ‘in (her) mind’.

