Bigg Boss 14: Fans rally behind Shardul Pandit after Eijaz Khan reveals his financial struggle, talks about his ailing mom

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 12:52 IST

Wild card contestant Shardul Pandit, who entered the Bigg Boss 14 house a week ago, has garnered a newfound fanbase after airing of Tuesday’s episode. After a discussion with captain Eijaz Khan revealed the financial stress Shardul is going through, Twitter was flooded with tweets supporting him.

As Tuesday’s episode came to an end, Eijaz was seen walking up to Shardul in the red zone and asking him why he did not talk about his struggle during the nomination task and saved himself. During his conversation, Eijaz also said that he had advised Shardul to cry and beg for safety from nomination during the task. “She (Naina Singh) just won a show. For her dresses and make-up are more important but you will count the pair of socks and underwear you have. If she goes out right now, she will have jobs to do but you do not have anything. Why didn’t you cry in front of her, why didn’t you beg in front of her? You should have spoken about your living conditions. Why did you not say you have an ailing mom to take care of? I asked you to do that, I know you cried afterwards but why not on the stage during the task?” Eijaz told Shardul.

Shardul told Eijaz, “That was instinctive when I held the mask but somehow I did not try snatching it.” After the conversation, Shardul was seen quietly staring at an insect in the garden area even as all the contestants in the house slept.

Twitter was full of tweets supporting Shardul as soon as the episode ended. “#ShardulPandit is in great need of our vote. Plzzz Vote for him as a human being. What a sweet, nice guy he is. He looked so broken when talking to #EijazKhan. Today last scene of Episode Broken heart #ShardulPandit feeling sad for him...Speak-no-evil monkeySlightly smiling face #BigBoss @BeingSalmanKhan,” wrote a fan of the show.

#ShardulPandit is in great need of our vote. Plzzz Vote for him as a human being.

What a sweet, nice guy he is. He looked so broken when talking to #EijazKhan. Today last scene of Episode 💔

#ShardulPandit feeling sad for him...🙊🙂#BigBoss @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/NrrFug0cHN — Dr. Anshu Chauhan (@AnshuShine) November 3, 2020

Another one tweeted, “Shardul has entertained so much in the unseen clips but @BiggBoss you don’t add his clips in the main episode and now you are going to evict him this week. He is such a good and talented human being. Can’t see him sad Crying faceI want to watch him more! #ShardulPandit #BB14.”

Shardul has entertained so much in the unseen clips but @BiggBoss you don't add his clips in the main episode and now you are going to evict him this week. He is such a good and talented human being. Can't see him sad 😢I want to watch him more!#ShardulPandit #BB14 — Mantasha (@Ibrahim_Manat) November 3, 2020

Another one wrote, “My heart goes out for #shardulpandit, whithout any hesitation he said no one will vote for him & spoke to eijaz about his feelings. he is trying hard to shine in this biased bb bcoz he really needs that. I hope he didn’t get evicted. #BB14 #BiggBoss14.”

my heart goes out for #shardulpandit, whithout any hesitation he said no one will vote for him & spoke to eijaz about his feelings. he is trying hard to shine in this biased bb bcoz he really needs that. I hope he didn't get evicted.#BB14 #BiggBoss14 — Tweepie🥀RCB♥ (@Tweepie8) November 3, 2020

Upon his entry, Shardul had told host Salman Khan that he was born and brought up in Indore. He said he had to return to his hometown after being jobless for two years and a subsequent lockdown increased his financial burden. He began his career as a radio jockey and has also battled mental illness.

In an interview prior to his entry on the show, Shardul had said, “Depression was a sad reality of my life. I was genuinely out of work. I had no money left, just Rs 1,000 in my bank account. I haven’t overcome it yet but the journey has begun. With Bigg Boss, it has started. You can fall down easily but it takes time to rise up.”

After the nomination task, Shardul, Naina, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya were sent to the red zone and nominated for evictions for the week.

