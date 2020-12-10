e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin blushes as Rahul Mahajan teases her marriage with Aly Goni

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin blushed as she asked if it was possible for Bigg Boss to arrange that Aly Goni proposes her in the house.

tv Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 07:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 14: Ever since Aly Goni quit the show, Jasmin Bhasin has been very upset.
         

Actor Jasmin Bhasin was seen blushing on Bigg Boss 14 as Rahul Mahajan teased her about getting married to rumoured beau Aly Goni. Aly had entered the reality show as a wild card entry and claimed he came on the show as he could not watch her crying. However, he had to leave recently after losing a task. Jasmin was seen crying only recently while talking about Aly.

In a special “masala video” aired on TV, Rahul was seen asking Jasmin to get married. “Ladka bhi aa gaya, ab kar lo (Now you have a guy, get married),” he told her. A surprised Jasmin asked him, “Where is the guy?” When Rahul told her he was talking about the same person, for whom she was waiting, Jasmin smiled.

Jasmin also told him, “If two friends care for each other and love each other, should they get married?” Rahul told her it was the best possible option, adding that one should marry the best friend.

Jasmin then said that the other person should also be interested. “Uski bhi chahat honi chahiye, wo propose bhi to kare (He should also be interested, he should propose at least),” she said. Rahul told her, “Propose wagera ka Bigg Boss dekh lenge (Bigg Boss will manage about the proposal).” Jasmin blushed as she asked if it was even possible. Rahul teased her, “Matlab aag dono taraf barabar lagi hai (It means both of you are equally eager).”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 written update day 65: Arshi Khan fights with Vikas Gupta, Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan lock horns

On Tuesday’s episode, she cried as she told Vikas Gupta that she missed Aly a lot. When Vikas was having a heartfelt discussion with her, asking her to open up and be happy, she said that she realised she has been a little “off since Aly left the house”. Jasmin also said that things were fine when Aly was not in the house and she was carrying on her own. She said that after having enjoyed and spent a great time with him on the show, she missed him a lot.

