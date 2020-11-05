Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkhani says Jaan Kumar Sanu is ‘madly infatuated’ with Nikki Tamboli but she is ‘using him completely’

tv

Nishant Singh Malkhani, who was asked to leave Bigg Boss 14 in a double eviction on Monday, has said that his exit was ‘unfair’ as he was safe according to the audience votes. While he was ousted by the other contestants, Kavita Kaushik was evicted due to low audience votes.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Nishant said that he knew after the ‘Tabadla (exchange)’ task that his fate was sealed if the other contestants were left to decide if he stays or goes. He said, “I was not expecting my eviction initially because from the third week onwards, I was going very strong. I was sent to the red zone after Eijaz (Khan) was unfairly made the captain in the stay/swap thing. The sanchalak, Naina (Singh), felt, with all the rules in place, that Abhinav (Shukla) should be the captain because he won the task. He was the last one to get off the vehicle with his bag safe and sound. God knows why Bigg Boss forcibly made Eijaz the captain! When the stay/swap thing happened, I and three others who were not even nominated were sent to the red zone for elimination.”

He added, “That is when I understood that this is an unfortunate flow of events and where things are going with the whole sentiment of the house. I knew that if they had to pick between the four of us, they would choose me because I am an easy target. I did not belong to any group. I disliked a few people, I did not talk to them and stood against them. I liked a few people whom I hung out with, but my loyalty was not such that I would support them even if they did something wrong. I was very clear about one thing, whoever is wrong, I will fairly stand against them. I think that was one of the reasons. So when I went into the red zone and got to know that the other contestants’ votes will decide who will be evicted, it was clear to me that they will definitely choose my name because I don’t believe in following the herd.”

Nishant said that he ‘had the second-highest votes’ among the nominated contestants. “My eviction was not at all fair. Bigg Boss is a show for the audience. When nominated contestants are eliminated, it is a known fact that it happens on the basis of the audience votes. But in this season, the first three eliminations - Sara (Gurpal), Shehzad (Deol) and me - were all on the basis of the contestants’ votes, which is wrong. Contestants will definitely not like the people that they don’t want to live with because they think they might prove to be serious competition in the future. You are making the show for the audience, not for the housemates. Let the audience decide whom they want to see on screen,” he said.

Nishant was voted out by the other contestants almost unanimously, with only Naina feeling that he should stay in the Bigg Boss house. The other contestants deemed him not entertaining enough for Bigg Boss 14, an assessment that he agreed with. He said, “What does entertaining enough for Bigg Boss mean? That you have to create problems, react to the smallest of things, stoop down to their level and play dirty games with each other. No one was dancing or telling jokes the whole time. So entertainment, for them, is who creates big fights out of small issues. They think Bigg Boss is only about fights and shouting at each other. I don’t believe that. I believe it’s a format where everybody comes and shows who they really are. And the audience decides whom they like.”

After the first two weeks, Nishant formed judgments about the other contestants and chose to stay away from most of them. “I did not interact with everyone in the house. My nature is such that if I don’t like you, I will not sit with you, laugh with you, have nonsensical talks just to pass my time or be in your good books. After judging everyone in the house in the first two weeks, I did not like most of the people, so why would I sit with them and spend time? They thought, ‘He doesn’t like us, so let’s create something and tell him - you don’t deserve us rather than we don’t deserve you.’ So they said I was not entertaining, boring and did not talk. The reason they wanted me out as they knew that they could not beat me in any physical task. If they were wrong, I would stand against them,” he said.

Nishant called Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan ‘selfish’ and ‘spineless’. He said, “No one is fake anymore, everyone’s real colours are showing. People who are looking bad, mean and selfish on the show are actually that. Be it Pavitra, Nikki, Rahul or Eijaz. These are all very selfish, spineless people, who only think for their benefit and for that, they can cheat anybody in the house. I considered Jaan (Kumar Sanu) my closest friend, I tried to be there for him, but I paid a very heavy price for it.”

He also said that the hint of a romance between Jaan-Nikki and Eijaz-Pavitra was completely ‘fake’. He said, “Nikki is using Jaan completely from day one. She has found an idiot who supports her when the entire house says she is wrong. Jaan is completely infatuated with Nikki, his brain does not work, when it comes to her. He is madly infatuated. But Nikki has no feelings for him or anybody else in the house, that’s very clearly visible and she even says that she doesn’t care. If he still runs behind her like a puppy, she does not mind, because she has a chamcha. Sometimes, it is him and sometimes it is Rahul.”

“When it comes to Eijaz-Pavitra, that’s all for the camera. They have no real feelings for each other. They have understood somehow that their fights are being liked by the people because in one Weekend Ka Vaar episode, it was praised. So they decided to play along. They are doing it only for the camera, that’s not a real love story,” he added.

Nishant also denied Sara’s claims that he sprayed four cans of mosquito repellent on Abhinav Shukla’s face in the Bulldozer task. “In the first Bulldozer task, where people put chillies in the eyes, scratched them, Sara got an eye infection… I think a line was crossed there and I don’t agree with that, so I stayed out. In fact, Salman (Khan) sir told me on Weekend Ka Vaar, ‘You can’t just stay out of a task, you have to be part of it.’ But my whole point was I can’t do something like this. I can’t put nails in somebody else’s eye with red chilli powder. I’m not that human being who, for my own benefit, will risk damaging someone else’s eyes,” he said.

Refuting Sara’s allegations, he said, “That’s completely a lie. I had brought out half a can of mosquito repellent just to scare him. Secondly, I showed it to Sidharth (Shukla), the senior who was supervising the task at that time. He said, ‘You can do it, you can scare him. It is half a can of repellent, if you spray from afar, it will irritate him, which he might get up with.’ The task just started and I left that can, saying that I don’t want to do it. But it became an issue, why did he bring it out in the first place. My whole point was I brought it to scare him and Sidharth approved it. He said that if Abhinav is so scared, he can get up and walk away. I brought it to scare him but then, I did not do it, I left it.”

Nishant also revealed his biggest takeaway from Bigg Boss 14 - he learnt that he is not one to ‘stoop down’ and give up on what he believes in. “The biggest lesson I have learned is about myself, that I cannot stoop down to these levels that these people are stooping down to and I’m proud of it. Just to win a game show, if you are willing to give up on your own self-respect, character, ideologies and all your principles, then I’m sorry, I don’t think I can do it. This might be your strength in the game but in real life, being a good human being is the biggest strength that a man or a woman can have. If you are lasting on the show by being a mean and selfish human being, sooner or later, karma is going to bite back. You’re going to really regret it when you come out of the house because the whole world would have seen your evil side.”

“If I have been evicted from the show because of my humanity, it’s okay, I don’t care. In the long run, when it comes to my friends, my family, my fans, the world that I have to live in forever, I think I want everybody’s respect. Everybody who has called me has told me, ‘You were the only dignified person in the house and we respect you a lot for never giving in to these people and these character assassinations. You just played your game righteously and you have come out with your head held high and there’s nothing that you should regret about it,’” he added.

