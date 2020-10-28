e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 promo: Pavitra Punia can’t define relationship with Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli teases him about her. Watch

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Pavitra Punia can’t define relationship with Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli teases him about her. Watch

In a new promo of Bigg Boss 14, Pavitra Punia was seen discussing her feelings for Eijaz Khan with Jaan Kumar Sanu while Nikki Tamboli teased the Tanu Weds Manu actor about her.

tv Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 13:54 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan share a love-hate relationship in Bigg Boss 14.
Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan share a love-hate relationship in Bigg Boss 14.
         

Every season of Bigg Boss has seen love blossom inside the house and Bigg Boss 14 is no different. In the last two weeks, viewers saw Pavitra Punia express her feelings for Eijaz Khan. He, in turn, was more guarded. Now, a new promo, unveiled by the makers, has shown Pavitra discuss details with Jaan Kumar Sanu while Nikki joked about her with Eijaz.

As the promo opened, Eijas was seen asking Nikki if he should dye his beard as well. Nikki joked that he better ask Pavitra about it, as he smiled. “Day and night she keeps talking about you. How do you feel about it?” Nikki asked Eijaz.

 

Next, we saw Pavitra having a chat with Jaan, where she declared: “We came here and things change. I don’t know how to define this relationship (with Eijaz).” Jaan told her: You accept him just the way he is, he accepts you just the way you are.”

Through much of the last two weeks, viewers have seen how Pavitra had hugged, patted and even kissed Eijaz on his forehead often. Some time back, a clip of Pavitra discussing her feelings with fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik went viral. In it, she was seen telling Rubina, “Maine unn tak pohonchne ki bahot koshish ki. Maine genuinely ek cheez aap ke saath try ki kyunki aap hain achche. Mujhe laga ke aap samajh paoge mujhe iss bheed mein. Mujhe lagaa ke woh connect baithe ga yaha pe. I was being nice to you. Pyar ka rang dono taraf se hota hai, ek tarfa cheez koi nahin chal paati (I tried reaching out to him because I felt he is a good person. I felt he would understand me. I felt we had that connect. I was being nice to him. But love has to work both ways, it isn’t a one way traffic). I felt an emotional connect with him because I see that loneliness in him somewhere. I don’t want to lose him.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, fearing arrest by CBI, request Bombay HC for early hearing

However, their relationship is a love-hate one. In one of the later episodes, the two were involved in a bitter fight over a nomination task and each spoke about letting the other down. “Mujhe nominate karogi, mere bhi emotions hain (If you nominate me, I’ll be upset),” to which Pavitra recounted how she had made advances towards him but he did not care. “Saamne aayi thi, emotions ke saath aayi thi, tumne khilwaad kiya tha (When I came to you, it was with real emotions, you played around with them),” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Bihar poll updates: Govt’s farm laws an invasion on state’s farmers, says Gandhi
Bihar poll updates: Govt’s farm laws an invasion on state’s farmers, says Gandhi
JEE candidate in Assam allegedly used proxy to appear in exam; scores 99.8%
JEE candidate in Assam allegedly used proxy to appear in exam; scores 99.8%
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED takes CM’s ex-secretary into custody
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED takes CM’s ex-secretary into custody
‘Will welcome back youth who have joined militancy’: Top Army commander
‘Will welcome back youth who have joined militancy’: Top Army commander
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In