Jasmin Bhasin’s ‘good friend’ Aly Goni is all set to enter Bigg Boss 14 house: report

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 07:57 IST

Model and actor Aly Goni, who has been one of the most consistent supporters of ‘good friend’ Jasmin Bhasin, will enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. As per a report, he will enter in the first week of November.

Those who have been following Bigg Boss 14 know that Aly has been supporting Jasmin from day one. His tweets are full of encouragement for her.

As per a report in The Times of India, Aly had been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss to join the team from the start. But the model could not do so owing to other commitments. Now, after some coaxing, he has given his nod.

An unnamed source told the publication: “Jasmin is already going strong inside the house and Aly will turn out to be a great ally for her. In fact both of them will be a strong support system for each other. Aly had openly slammed Nikki Tamboli (Jasmin’s arch rival inside the house) and her team on social media for targeting Jasmin and him in a distasteful manner. What makes the prospect even more interesting is the fact that Jasmin and Aly have always been linked with each other. While they have vehemently denied being a couple, their easy-going camaraderie and sizzling chemistry have often set tongues wagging.”

Only recently, Aly had shared a video clip from the show where Jaan Kumar Sanu called Jasmin a ‘dada (don)’. Sharing the video, Aly had written: “Who wants to flirt with jasmin? check this out thn jasmin dada.” This was Aly’s way of warning all those who wanted to flirt with her.

Who wants to flirt with jasmin? 👇🏼 check this out thn 🤣🤣 jasmin dada 😂 pic.twitter.com/KX2NwsGonh — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 24, 2020

In the video, Jasmin was seen saying: “Chappal maarungi (I will hit you with a slipper).” In the video, Jaan was heard saying: “Yaar, Jasmin ki personality ekdum alag hai uske visuals se, matlab jaise woh dikhti hai. Visually, itni cute, sweet aur ek soft ladki, aur jaise hi mooh kholti hai, ekdum dada (Jasmin’s personality is completely different from the way she looks. She appears cute, sweet and soft but the moment she opens her mouth, she comes across as a don).”

Aly’s Twitter timeline is full of encouraging words for Jasmin. On Tuesday, he had written about Jasmin: “Be strong because it will get better. It may be stormy now but it can’t rain forever sherni fir shikaar karegi (the lioness will hunt again).” Some time back, he had written: “Ab toh Salman bhai ne bhi boldiya jasmin sabse real hai sachai chupti nahi saamne aajati hai (Now, even Salman has said that Jasmin is the most real of all the contestants.)”

