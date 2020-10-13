Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia cosies up to Eijaz Khan, Twitter says the romance is ‘fake’. Watch

tv

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 has only begun and so have the romances. Viewers have noticed the budding romance between Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan. Now, in a new video, Pavitra can be heard explaining her side of the story.

In the new viral video, Pavitra explains her side of the story: “Maine unn tak pohonchne ki bahot koshish ki. Maine genuinely ek cheez aap ke saath try ki kyunki aap hain achche. Mujhe laga ke aap samajh paoge mujhe iss bheed mein. Mujhe lagaa ke woh connect baithe ga yaha pe. I was being nice to you. Pyar ka rang dono taraf se hota hai, ek tarfa cheez koi nahin chal paati (I tried reaching out to him because I felt he is a good person. I felt he would understand me. I felt we had that connect. I was being nice to him. But love has to work both ways, it isn’t a one way traffic). I felt an emotional connect with him because I see that loneliness in him somewhere. I don’t want to lose him.”

The video montage shows Pavitra fussing over Eijaz - she kisses him on his cheeks and forehead, pats him and hugs him. It appears Eijaz is a little uncomfortable with all this attention. Many of Twitter too couldn’t decide if this show of affection was genuine or fake.

Many on Instagram wrote negative things -- ‘saare fake’, naatak and ‘scripted show’. One rather irritated viewer wrote: “dnt like pavitras attitude towards ezaj...too much touching within few days.”

#EijazKhan and #PavitraPunia ka mujhe kuch samjh nahi aa raha, task aur nomination main kuch aur aur bad mein kuch aur....#BiggBoss14 — Gazal khan (@realgazalkhan) October 13, 2020

On Twitter, many more reacted to latest developments. One user wrote: “#EijazKhan is not interested in #PavitraPunia’s jaffi and pappi #BiggBoss14.” While another said: “#EijazKhan and #PavitraPunia ka mujhe kuch samjh nahi aa raha, task aur nomination main kuch aur aur bad mein kuch aur....#BiggBoss14.”

