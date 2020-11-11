Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul Vaidya proposes marriage to Disha Parmar on her birthday

tv

Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 will bring a fresh breeze of romance and positivity in the house as audiences will get to watch Rahul Vaidya talk about the special girl in his life, and even present a ring to her.

In the latest promo, Rahul is seen talking about Disha Parmar before he goes down on his knees, presents a ring and turns around to reveal “Marry Me?” written on his T-shirt. Disha’s name is written on the front of his shirt.

The video opens with Bigg Boss asking Pavitra Punia to tell Eijaz Khan to destroy the photo frames of his dogs in order to save her. Both Pavitra and Eijaz get emotional. Pavitra even starts crying as he gets up to destroy the frames. She requests him, “I know how important these are for you. Do not do it, do not do it. Please do not destroy them. I understand the value of the frames, I have seen your love for them.” The voice-over is then heard asking if the nomination task may bring the duo closer.

In the next sequence, Rahul is seen talking as the housemates sat on the couch, listening to him. He says, “I have known this girl for last two years. Her name is Disha Parmar. I have never been so nervous! Disha! I think you are the most beautiful person in the world. Will you marry me?” The housemates cheer and yell as he dances around. The entire sequence is perhaps a for Disha’s birthday on Wednesday.

Right before entering Bigg Boss, Rahul had told The Times of India in an interview, “Honestly, Disha Parmar is just a good friend. We were never in love and anything was going on between us. I have a lot of female friends with whom I go on dinners, but what happens is that since Disha is famous we get linked together. I put up pictures with other female friends also, but as they are not famous I don’t get linked with them. But whenever I share pictures with Disha Parmar people start discussing that we are dating each other. Also, we have done a music video together so we got linked.”

Later, it is revealed that there will be a dance party with Shaan, Neeti Mohan and Anu Malik coming to the house.

