Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 written update day 37: Jasmin Bhasin refused to save Rubina Dilaik over Aly Goni

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 37: Jasmin Bhasin refused to save Rubina Dilaik over Aly Goni

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 37: During the nominations task, Jasmin Bhasin was the only one who did not do the given task -nominate Aly Goni - in a bid to save Rubina Dilaik.

tv Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 00:21 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Jasmin Bhasin cried a lot as she refused to nominate Aly Goni in order to save Rubina Dilaik from nominations.
The task of Farah Khan judging the contestants continued on Tuesaday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 and Abhinav Shukla was the first one to be grilled. Next, it was Nikki Tamboli’s turn who declared that she could not trust Jaan Kumar Sanu, adding that she feels attached to him.

When Jaan was called for grilling session, he sulked that everyone was blaming him for the eviction of Nishant Singh Malkhani. Farah told the singer that his emotional outbursts regarding Nishant looked fake and added that Jaan even plotted against Nikki and Nikki was clearly shocked to learn this. Accepting he was wrong in his fights and for using abusive language, Jaan also admitted that he could be easily swayed by anyone. Farah then asked Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik to stop giving advice to Jaan, adding that it looks as if they were jealous that Nikki has “a slave with him”.

Hindustantimes

During his grilling session, Rahul Vaidya said he would have been way ahead in life if he participated in Bigg Boss earlier. During the discussion about his fight with Jasmin, Farah asked the housemates to be human and stop using woman card.

When in the spotlight, Shardul Pandit said, “I thought I was in Bigg Boss but it becomes Splitsvilla every now and then.” He suggested people teaming up with each other and Farah then told him he should also explore relationships in the house and seek alliances.

In a rather light moment, Pavitra Punia was hugging Eijaz Khan when and Aly Goni walked on them, and soon ran away. As Pavitra ran after him shouting they were only hugging, the housemates started joking about them. They then declared that they would now call Pavitra as chichi (aunt) because they often call Eijaz chacha (uncle).

Hindustantimes

It was then time for nomination task which turned out to be an emotional one. Abhinav Shukla was asked to urge Aly to shred Jasmin’s favourite soft toy, Dollu and he easily destroyed it, saving Abhinav. Jaan was next and Nikki promptly gave up her own blanket saving Jaan.

Hindustantimes

Rubina then asked Jasmin to nominate Aly but she did not and Rubina was nominated. Later, Jaan and Nikki were seen discussing how Rubina and Jasmin shared a good bond and trusted each other.

Also read: Was Kajal from Hum Paanch a ‘90s LGBT icon’? Ekta Kapoor reacts to theory, says ‘you wish’

Kavita was then asked to get Abhinav to clean Rubina’s favourite soft toy, tootie patootie, and clean it. Abhinav then had to gift it to Nikki and tell her, bending on his knees, that she was right. Abhinav agreed saving Kavita. For Aly to be saved, Rubina had to give away her hair styling machine and she agreed.

The episode ended with Aly telling Rahul that he did not say thanks to Rubina because

