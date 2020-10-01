e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan wears a mask in first pic from sets, tells fans to get ready for weekend

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan wears a mask in first pic from sets, tells fans to get ready for weekend

Salman Khan has shared the first picture from the sets of Bigg Boss season 14. The actor is returning to the show once again. The new season will arrive on Colors TV on Saturday, October 3.

tv Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:58 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan is seen wearing a mask in the new Bigg Boss picture.
Salman Khan is seen wearing a mask in the new Bigg Boss picture.
         

Actor and host Salman Khan has shared first picture of himself from the new season of hit reality show, Bigg Boss. The brand new 14th season has kicked off shooting on Wednesday and will launch on Saturday, October 3.

Sharing the photo from the first day on sets, Salman wrote, “#BigBoss14 coming to you this weekend.” Salman is seen wearing an all-black outfit including black shirt and black pants. He is also wearing the mandatory mask and looks leaner than before.

Salman talked about the show’s return at a press conference last week. The host said he is open to reducing his remuneration for Bigg Boss 14. He said he will be ‘more than happy’ to take home a smaller paycheck, so that the unit does not have to suffer.

 
View this post on Instagram

#BigBoss14 coming to you this weekend...

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

“I am more than happy to cut it down so everyone else can get paid,” Salman said, talking to Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India. Abhishek revealed that though the new normal requires a lesser number of people on a set, they have not let go of any employees.

“The new normal wants us to have few people on the set, but we are putting people in shifts. We are not reducing employment numbers at all. We are committing to the same number of people on payrolls, although their time on the set will be reduced by shifts,” he said, adding that no one from the Bigg Boss team was given a pay cut. “What about mine? Doesn’t matter! I am more than happy to cut it down so everyone else can get paid,” Salman said.

Also read: Abhishek Banerjee plays a romantic character for first time in PariWar, fulfils all 3 criteria needed for his mom’s approval

“Bigg Boss aayega, logon ki naukriyaan lagengi wapas se. Logon ki tankhwayein shuru ho jayengi. Logon ke ghar ke andar unka ration aana shuru ho jayega (When Bigg Boss comes, people will be employed again. Their salaries will start coming in. They will get ration in their homes). This is one reason that I am once again doing Bigg Boss. The amount of employment that goes out… There is a very large unit so those members get paid for this,” the actor had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
KXIP vs MI Live: Chahar cleans up KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab three down
KXIP vs MI Live: Chahar cleans up KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab three down
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
‘Violates religious beliefs’: BJP lawmaker slams cops over 2.30am cremation
‘Violates religious beliefs’: BJP lawmaker slams cops over 2.30am cremation
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In