Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Sunny Leone aka ‘Doctor Sunny’ is here for check-up of the housemates

Updated: Jan 02, 2021

Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 will mainly be about Arshi Khan’s fight with Rubina Dilaik and a surprise as Sunny Leone appears on the show.

A promotional video for Saturday’s episode opens with Arshi Khan declaring that she would not do any work in the house and no one can force her to. “Mai nahi karungi koi kaam aur kisi ke abba me dum nahi hai ke kaam karwa le (I won’t do anything and nobody’s father can get me to work),” she said.

Rubina objected to Arshi and said it was just a fake threat. Arshi then said, “Aap logo ki problem hi yahi hai, is season me aapne khel ko seriously liya hi nahi (That is your problem, you guys have not taken the game seriously throughout the season of Bigg Boss 14).”

While Rubina said she had a misunderstanding, Arshi asked her to keep her misunderstanding to herself. “Ab meri seedhi problem hai Rubina Dilaik ke saath. Ab mai dekhti hu kaun kaun uski baaton mein aata hai (Now I have a direct problem with Rubina Dilaika. Let me see who all side with her).” Arshi and Rubina continued with their fight even as a voiceover said, “Will Salman focus his first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of 2021 on Arshi and Rubina’s fight?”

Next, Vikas Gupta informed everyone that he wanted to cook for himself but Aly Goni objected. “Jab 11 logo ka khana ban raha hai to barahwan alag se kaise banaega? Ye bhi show ka ek rule hai, aapko to pata hoga. Aap har baari yaha tapak jaate ho, aapko nahi pata (When food is being prepared for 11 people, why should the 12th person cook separately? It is a rule of the house, you must know. You drop by in the house every season, don’t you know)?,” Aly asked. Vikas got angry and said he did not drop by but was invited by the makers.

Nikki Tamboli also joined the fight and said Vikas used to steal tea leaves. The voiceover then informed that the entire house went against Vikas, in the name of managing the weekly ration.

A surprise is next lined up for Bigg Boss fans. Sunny Leone appeared on the screen to inform that she will come on Bigg Boss as ‘Doctor Sunny’. “Hi Bigg Boss! How are you? I am here to check you and your housemates’ health. Doctor Sunny. So the appointment is fixed. With me. Saturday, 9pm,” she said.

