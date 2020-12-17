Bigg Boss 14 written update day 72: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin fight over her support for Nikki Tamboli

tv

Wednesday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode began with the announcement of captaincy task for the week, BB Duck Park. The contestants were divided into batches of three and the first batch consisted of Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah and Nikki Tamboli while Rubina Dilaik was assigned as the Sanchalak. Dressed in duck suits, the contestants had to pick up food from the ground.

Arshi, Kashmera and Rakhi formed a group and decided that they will not let Nikki win the task. Manu Punjabi and Arshi were engaged in a heated exchange even before the task began. He said, “Bhauk mat (Do not bark!).” Manu then warned her against any adverse comment, else he’d also reply in the same tune.

Before the task began, Nikki told one of the cameras that she is not like the other three – Kashmera, Rakhi and Arshi. “Kya yaar Bigg Boss, mujhe inlogo ki ginti me rakha? Mai nahi kar sakti yaar gandh (How could you count me among them Bigg Boss? I cannot use such cheap tricks).” Soon after the task began, Kashmera, Arshi and Rakhi cornered Nikki and she promptly threw her duck suit. Nikki also began snatching Kashmera’s suit even as Rubina disqualified Kashmera for ganging up against Nikki. However, after a halt, Bigg Boss resumed the task for everyone and Kashmera was not deemed disqualified. Even then, Nikki broke several portions of Kashmera’s duck suit. Eventually, Rakhi was declared winner for the round, with Rubina claiming that she could only declare a winner who had followed rules in the task.

Later, while discussing Nikki, Kashmera called Manu ‘Jaan part 2’, taking a dig at how former contestant and singer Jaan Kumar Sanu behaved around Nikki while in the house. Manu made fun of it later.

Arshi told Rakhi that Nikki had asked Bigg Boss for a one-on-one duel with Rakhi so that she could show her strength to the Bigg Boss season 1 contestant. When Jasmin claimed Nikki did not say any such thing, Rakhi decided to confront Nikki. However, Nikki was in no mood to listen to her and was seen yelling at Rakhi. An infuriated Rakhi threw a chair at Nikki

Towards the end of the episode, Aly Goni was seen asking Jasmin to stay clear of him and keep their friendship for the time when they exit the house. “Humari dosti bahar rahegi. yaha hum alag alag baithatein hain. Mujhe aapki company pasand nahi aa rahi (Our friendship can wait till we g outside. Let us play separately in the house. I do not like the company you keep).”

When Jasmin objected, Aly explained to her that taking Nikki’s side and fighting with Kashmera, Rakhi and Arshi was stupid. “Sit and talk with everyone, play your own game but do not fight for others’ sake! Aisa na ho tere mere beech me kuch ho jaye kisi teesre k liye (I fear we will fight for a third person).” When Jasmin refused to understand and said no third person should affect their relationship, Rahul Vaidya, who was sitting right there and listening to it all, tried to explain it to Jasmin. Rahul said Jasmin should avoid fighting with three for one and alienate three in the process.

