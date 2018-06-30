Bigg Boss 2 Telugu, episode 20: Roll Rida locks Babu and Tanish in jail

Bigg Boss Telugu captain Amit is asked who eats a lot in the house. Amit is not supposed to name himself, so he take the name of Ganesh, Roll Rida and Kireeti. The housemates then go about their day; Tejaswi and Samrat match colours of their outfits for instance.

Bigg Boss then calls Geetha to the confession room to let her know that she will be reading out the captain’s task for the week. The task is for Ganesh, Roll Rida and Kireeti to compete in the eating department. In the garden area, three different vessels of biryani are placed and the three contestants are asked to compete. Roll Rida becomes the captain of the house as he eats about 13 ladles of biryani.

Tejaswi is not a part of the kitchen team anymore; cooking is now being taken care of by Shyamala, Deepthi and Geetha. The ladies are find it easier to gossip about what is happening in the house. The day’s topic happens to be Bhanu and ‘someone’ who has a crush on her. Geetha also tells Shyamala that she overheard Bhanu asking Samrat if he likes someone right now. To which Samrat replies that there is indeed someone he is thinking about and would like to wait and see what happens outside the house.

After this, Bigg Boss asks the housemates to gather and instructs Roll Rida to lock to housemates who haven’t been following the house rules in the jail. He marks out Babu Gogineni for speaking in English and Tanish for not wearing his microphone properly.

After the two contestants are locked in, Geetha and Kaushal discuss about the personal equations of Samrat, Tejaswi, Tanish, Bhanu inside the house and all the kisses that have been flying recently. On the other side; Babu, Tanish and friends discuss about Roll Rida’s strategy and why he chose to lock them in particular. The episode concludes.

