Bigg Boss star Himanshi Khurana posts pic with wedding bangles on, fans ask if she has married Asim Riaz

tv

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 13:37 IST

Actor Himanshi Khurana and model Asim Riaz were among the most talked-about pairs in Bigg Boss 13 along with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. So much so that two have come out with two music videos as well. On Thursday, she posted a picture of herself in wedding bangles and got her fans excited.

Sharing the picture where she is seen wearing red and white wedding bangles (chooda), worn by Punjabi brides, but didn’t write a caption. She demurely looks to the floor, and is wearing a simple high waist jeans and striped shirt. Her fans immediately jumped to conclusion and asked her if she had got married. One user said: “Aapne shadi kara le na i know that (You have got married)” while another ask, “Mam u get married ?” Yet another user asked: Did you and Asim got married.”

Only on Wednesday, Asim and Himanshi released their second music video together called Khyaal Rakhya Kar. In March this year, they had featured in a music video called Kalla Sohna Nai, sung by Neha Kakkar.

From their Bigg Boss days, the pair has been talked about endlessly. In fact, after the reality TV show was over, Himanshi had spoken about her experience as Asim had introduced her to his family members.

She had told reporters that she was standing at the back because she wanted Asim’s family and his mother, who was “very emotional”, to meet him first. She added, “Lekin Asim was looking for me and unhone mera haath pakadke seedha apne parents ke paas le gaye ki ‘See, she is the girl jisse main milwana chahta tha’ (But Asim had been looking for me and he held my hand and took me straight to his parents and told them, ‘See, this is the girl I wanted you to meet’).”

Also read: Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh Bachchan corrects interviewer who described Ayushmann Khurrana as ‘rising star’

“Main tab bhi bohot shy feel kar rahi thi aur main usko bol rahi thi ‘relax’. Unhone bola, ‘Nahi, main pehli baar apne father se kisi ladki ko milwa raha hoon’ (I was feeling very shy even then and I kept telling him to relax. But he said, ‘No, this is the first time I am introducing a girl to my father’),” she has said.

Asim had also famously proposed to her on the show. In early March, in an interview with Spotboye, Asim’s brother Umar has stated that he is not against the relationship. Umar said, “There was a certain misunderstanding. The media was writing about it.” He also added that “she felt that I and some followers of Asim had turned against her”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more