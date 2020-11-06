Bigg Boss: When Prince Narula claimed to be dating Nora Fatehi, but she flat-out denied it

tv

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 17:27 IST

Prince Narula and Nora Fatehi were co-contestants on the 9th season of Bigg Boss, and fans were deeply invested in their chemistry, to the point that both Nora and Prince were repeatedly asked questions about their ‘relationship’ after the show ended.

Prince even claimed that the two were dating. “I am with Nora. We are dating each other and trying to know each other more. She is similar to me and she came on the show at a time when I was feeling low. She boosted my confidence and supported me. In such a house, when someone is nice to you, it is easy to get attracted,” he told PTI.

But Nora denied it. “Forget about a relationship, we are not even dating! I made it very clear to him and everyone on multiple occasions inside the house that we are not a couple and that we will see what happens once the show is over. And he understood this. We haven’t even discussed our status and haven’t spent time together to even take such a step as he has just come out of the house. Yes, we are fond of each other. I did not respond to his proposal or his love letter in the house,” she told The Times of India.

She added, “I have always maintained that when we are outside the house, only then will we be able to figure out how we truly feel about each other. It’s only been a few days since the finale, which is hardly enough time to decide whether we are in a relationship or not. So, I don’t understand why such statements are being made. He is a very good friend. I respect him and he will always have my support. But I don’t believe in spreading misconceptions. I’ve always kept him in the loop about my statements regarding us outside the house, so for him to make such an announcement is quite shocking. It just contradicts everything I have said to him and everyone else regarding us from day one. I stand by what I have said. He’s a good friend and I’m very happy he won. I wish him all the best.”

“What happened between me and Prince is technically not a controversy,” she told IANS in 2016. “There is nothing wrong in it. We liked each other. What we had was very sweet and innocent. When I entered the show, I supported him a lot and gave him a lot of advice.” She added, “There was a nice connect and the audience loved that. A lot of people enjoyed (watching) me and Prince together, our chemistry and conversations. They thought it was cute. For me, it was a beautiful experience.”

Prince later implied to the The Times of India that they drifted apart after their stint on the show. “When you are in a reality show and in one house you connect with the people there. But when you come out, you get busy with work and meet other people. That is why very few reality show relationships work outside. The only three people who I continue to bond after the show are Kishwer Merchantt, Suyyash Rai and Yuvika Choudhary,” he said.

Prince eventually went on to tie the knot with Yuvika. The couple recently recovered from Covid-19 and dengue.

Nora, meanwhile, recently signed on as a guest on India’s Best Dancer, and in the past has appeared in reality shows as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, and Dance Plus 4. Her most popular film appearances include Batla House, Street Dancer 3D and Satyameva Jayate. She has also been featured in music videos such as Pachtaoge and Pepeta.

