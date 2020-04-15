Celebs posting donation photos and videos amid lockdown: An act of humanity or to seek publicity?

tv

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 01:21 IST

Actor Jay Bhanushali’s recent series of tweets calling out those who post photos and videos while distributing food to the underprivileged, has started a debate — is it to motivate others or to get more mileage out of it?

Of late, videos of actors Mahira Sharma and Paras Chabbra, and Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary giving food to the underprivileged amid lockdown, were widely shared on social media. Even Karishna Tanna got clicked with her building staff as she served them tea and biscuits.

Sorry to say but distributing food to needy has become a PR stunt for lot of so called actors..if you really want dua/blessing from them or God pls leave you phones home..could see ppl not being comfortable with cameras around. #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect #HumanityFirst — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 7, 2020

If you really want to spread the message of helping poor click pics just with the stuff you are going to donate.pls dont click the pics and make videos with people..sad very sad disappointed at this time ppl want to gain publicity #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 7, 2020

Maine toh kisika bhi naam nahi liya lekin tweet machines udta teer apne pechwade mein le liye 😂😂😂 guys there are many actors who are doing such cheap PR publicity..football ki language mein- players dont hit a own goal kisike bhook ka mazzak mat udao neki kar dariya mein dal — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 7, 2020

While Bhanushali’s tweets did raise a pertinent question, many felt that they were aimed at Chhabra and Sharma in particular.

“It’s a pity when someone makes publicity out of someone’s helplessness. You can click pictures with the stuff you are donating but poor people’s name and identity should be kept secret because not everyone who’s receiving food packets is a beggar,” Bhanushali tells us.

Agreeing to his viewpoint, actors Kushal Tandon and Adaa Khan, too, shared an artwork on their Instagram story showing a man taking a selfie while giving food packets to a poor family.

Talking about this whole debate, Khan opines that identity of the person receiving help should never be revealed. “It isn’t right for celebs to flaunt such things on social media. If they do this to inspire others, then one can endorse instead, as a lot of people do listen to celebs. It’s a subjective decision that a celeb should carefully take,” she elucidates.

Tandon on his part is simply against the idea of filming when one is helping someone. “Some people have made it an event and their PRs make sure that the actors are coming well in the frame. It isn’t a pleasant sight at all. Doing it at an NGO or a relief fund is different as you are not filming people,” he says.

Many actors have donated to various Covid-19 relief funds. Actor Arjun Bijlani, who donated Rs five lakh each to PM-CARES fund and CMO’s fund, feels that, “if a person is posting a video donating food to someone with the intention of publicity, it’s totally uncalled for. The intent should be to inspire others.”

On the other hand, some continue to feel that if they can influence more people through their social media, what’s the harm?

Clearing her stance, Sharma tells us, “For me, donating basic essentials is a gesture to show that I care for all those who are helpless at this time, all those who are unable to support their families. I’m using my social media to encourage and motivate people. If I’m sitting in a position where I can influence and inspire millions to do good, then why not.”

Echoing similar sentiment, Narula says his sole intention while donating those food packets was to use his social media platform to inspire his followers to do the same.

“If people think that it is a show-off or publicity, I don’t care. Even if 20 people get inspired by this and donate, mera show off safal ho jayega. This is the right time to show off,and especially those who have a huge following, should do the same and not use it just for brand promotions. That’s how you’ll do some good and not just sit and talk about it. And it’s not that I’m filming every single person I’m donating to. Every second or third-day, Yuvi (wife, Yuvika Chaudhary) and I go out and donate but we don’t make a video of it,” Narula maintains.