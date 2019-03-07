Chandan Prabhakar on why he is missing from Kapil Sharma Show: My character may not fit in episodes

Comedian Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu from The Kapil Sharma Show, has been missing for the last few episodes and the actor has now revealed the reason behind his absence. Chandan replied to a fan who asked why was he missing from the show.

“I m nt missing...my character might nt fit in these episodes..that’s y they didn’t put me there...love,” Chandan tweeted when a fan asked, “Why u r missing in some episode of tkss”

Chandan was one of the few artists who quit Kapil Sharma’s show after his infamous fight with Sunil Grover in 2017. He, however, returned to the show pretty soon. Before the show was taken off air last year, Chandan defended his childhood friend Kapil against rumours of bad behaviour.

“It’s true that of late, Kapil has been feeling weak, but people have assumed a lot more in their minds. Right now, the show is going on, and if he’s unwell, he cannot suddenly take the show off air. So he tries to perform, act and shoot. But if he faints on the set, it’s not his fault. Sadly that also becomes news. Nobody knows what’s going in his [Kapil] life, and how, despite being so unwell, he is shooting. He won’t reveal to people on set that he is unwell, but is still working. Even in this situation, he is making people laugh. I salute him for that,” he had told Hindustan Times.

Kapil is currently enjoying a second lease of life in his career as the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show has recorded high TRPs.

