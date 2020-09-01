Choti Sarrdaarni actor Krishna Soni tests positive for Covid-19

tv

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 14:25 IST

Choti Sarrdaarni actor Krishna Soni has reportedly tested for Covid-19. As a result, the shoot of the show has been halted for three days and will resume only after sanitisation of the entire set, as per a Nav Bharat Times report.

Krishna plays the role of Rubinder Bajwa aka Robbiie (Harleen’s husband and Khushi’s father) in the show. The show stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as Meher Singh Gill, Avinesh Rekhi as Sarabjit “Sarab” Singh Gill and Kevina Tak as Paramjit Singh Gill.

Last week, Rajesh Kumar, better known as Rosesh of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame, had tested positive for Covid-19. He was shooting for his upcoming comedy show, Excuse Me Madam, when he tested positive for the virus. He is reportedly asymptomatic and is being treated at home.

Recently, several cast and crew members of TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Producer Rajan Shahi said in a statement, “Actors Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar have tested positive for Covid-19, but all of them are asymptomatic. Due to safety reasons, they are in home quarantine, BMC had advised them for the same. Immediately, the entire on-set team was isolated and tested. Four crew members have tested positive. The BMC has been informed and the entire set has been sanitised and fumigated. Currently all of them are receiving medical attention in home quarantine.”

Spotboye quoted a source as saying, “Sachin Tyagi was running fever and hence he got himself tested. His results came day before, after which a few other crew members who also felt symptoms, got themselves tested.”

Earlier, Kasautii Zindagi Kay lead actor Parth Samthaan had tested positive for Covid-19. The shoot of the show was halted post which several of his co-stars and crew members got themselves tested for the virus. A crew member of r JD Majethia’s show Bhakharwadi died of the virus in July.

