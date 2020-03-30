e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Comedian Ken Shimura dies of Covid-19, is first Japanese celebrity to succumb to coronavirus

Comedian Ken Shimura dies of Covid-19, is first Japanese celebrity to succumb to coronavirus

Comedian Ken Shimura became the first Japanese celebrity to die of the novel coronavirus. He was 70, and had lung cancer surgery in 2016.

tv Updated: Mar 30, 2020 11:53 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Tokyo
In this May 2012, photo, Japanese comedian Ken Shimura gestures with a funny face to a photographer in Tokyo.
In this May 2012, photo, Japanese comedian Ken Shimura gestures with a funny face to a photographer in Tokyo. (AP)
         

Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, who had been hospitalised after being infected with the new coronavirus, has died, becoming the first Japanese celebrity to die of the virus. His death, late on Sunday, set off widespread grief among fans.

Shimura, 70, one of Japan's best-known comedians with a career dating back to the early 1970s, reportedly had lung cancer surgery in 2016. He developed a fever and respiratory problems on March 19 and was hospitalised, media said. Dominating the television comedy scene in the 1970s and 1980s, one of his best-known acts was a clueless feudal lord with a face painted white with thick black eyebrows.

Also read: Afro-jazz legend Manu Dibango dies of coronavirus, is among first stars to succumb to Covid-19

Fans took to social media to lament his death, which some said should serve to highlight what a major threat the coronavirus actually is. "So very sad. It's probably bad to say this, but I hope his death helps Japanese, who still don't seem to be taking this virus seriously, start to change their attitude," one Twitter user wrote.

Also read: Country singer Joe Diffie dies of Covid-19 at the age of 61

The government's top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, echoed that. "I pray for the repose of his soul but want to say on top of this that we are at a very critical period and need to make every effort to prevent the spread of this disease," he told a regular news conference.

Japan on Sunday confirmed 68 new cases in Tokyo alone, a record daily increase for the capital, taking the country's overall tally to more than 1,800 infections, with 55 deaths as of Sunday afternoon, excluding 712 cases and 10 deaths from a cruise ship that was moored near Tokyo last month, NHK said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘You had all the powers’: Centre’s sharp message to Kejriwal on migrant exodus
‘You had all the powers’: Centre’s sharp message to Kejriwal on migrant exodus
No plan to extend 21-day lockdown, says government
No plan to extend 21-day lockdown, says government
Covid-19 updates: India records 1,071 cases, 29 deaths
Covid-19 updates: India records 1,071 cases, 29 deaths
Pregnant woman, her husband walk over 100km without food; rescued by locals
Pregnant woman, her husband walk over 100km without food; rescued by locals
Aston Villa footballer urges ‘Stay at Home’, then crashes Range Rover
Aston Villa footballer urges ‘Stay at Home’, then crashes Range Rover
Comedian Ken Shimura dies of Covid-19
Comedian Ken Shimura dies of Covid-19
No mega auction next year as IPL 2020 set to be cancelled: Report
No mega auction next year as IPL 2020 set to be cancelled: Report
Trump extends curbs, rapid testing in Kerala and more, top 5 stories from HT
Trump extends curbs, rapid testing in Kerala and more, top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

tv news