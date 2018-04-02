Comedian Siddharth Sagar: Was thrown into a mental asylum, treated for ailments I didn’t have

Comedian Siddharth Sagar, reports about whose ‘disappearance’ emerged on social media a few days back, has revealed why he went missing from public eye for the last few months. The actor, who has appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Circus in the past, posted an Instagram video on Friday confirming that he is safe now but went through a harrowing experience and had even filed a complaint against his family.

Sidharth called a press conference on Sunday in which he said his life changed after a man named Suyash Gadgil entered his mother’s life (his parents separated 20 years ago). According to a report in The Indian Express, Sidharth said he was very close to his mother but things went downhill since.

“Soon I realised, I was depressed. My speech slurred and I was in a bad zone. When I told my parents about it, they said that they have put me on medicines for bipolar disease. I was shell-shocked when I heard it. I know about bipolar and I didn’t have any of the symptoms and here my parents were giving me drugs by mixing it in my food. This was also the time I noticed my mother being disturbed all the time. I had never looked into my finances and when there was a property issue, we realised we had no money,” Siddharth said.

He said he was so disturbed, he left home and got abused to certain substances. He soon realized what he was doing was wrong and returned home and told his mother to get him admitted to a rehab. However, he claims he was beaten at the rehab centre. “Four-five people used to bash me and I would bleed and lose consciousness. I was shattered completely. Somehow, I managed to connect with my managers who pulled me out from there after a month. I thought life would turn to normal but it turned worse. I would have regular fights at home with Suyash and I tried my best to stay away. This was also the time I had filed a NC (non-cognisable report) against them for I really feared for my life and well-being. It came true when I was picked up while travelling back from Goa and thrown into a mental asylum where I was tortured and treated for ailments I didn’t even have,” he says in the report.

However, as this particular facility proved to be expensive, his mother decided to shift him to another centre called Asha Ki Kiran. It was the staff here who encouraged him to start anew. He said he was looking for work and while he wishes the best for his family, he wants to maintain a distance from them. His family is yet to comment on the issue.