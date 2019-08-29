David Fincher has five seasons of Mindhunter planned, says Holt McCallany

tv

Director David Fincher has exactly five seasons is planned for his hit Netflix drama Mindhunter, actor Holt McCallany has said. McCallany, who plays Bill Tench, a special agent in the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit in the series, said the Fincher had a blueprint even before the actor came on board the show.

The second season of the show dropped on August 16. "He (Fincher) said 'Listen, are you ready to do this for five seasons? Because even if I f**k it up, it's gonna go five seasons, and I don't intend to f**k it up.' So I'd like to think that we will continue, for as long as David is intrigued by telling this particular story," Holt told CinemaBlend.

Mindhunter is yet to be officially renewed a third season by Netflix. The sophomore chapter sets up for another major serial killer to pop up in the series, who may feature in the next season.

Speaking about his character, McCallany told The Hollywood Reporter, “I absolutely wanted him to have a 1970s mentality. This guy was born in the 1930s, he was a teenager just after [World War II], he was in the military, then he went into law enforcement. He’s not only a guy from a different time, he’s a particular kind of a guy from that time. It’s not gonna be a lot of hand-holding.”

