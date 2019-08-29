e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 29, 2019

David Fincher has five seasons of Mindhunter planned, says Holt McCallany

Director and executive producer David Fincher has five seasons of Mindhunter planned, actor Holt McCallany has said.

tv Updated: Aug 29, 2019 18:25 IST

Press Trust of India
Holt McCallany and Jonathan Groff in a still from Mindhunter.
Holt McCallany and Jonathan Groff in a still from Mindhunter.(Patrick Harbron/Netflix)
         

Director David Fincher has exactly five seasons is planned for his hit Netflix drama Mindhunter, actor Holt McCallany has said. McCallany, who plays Bill Tench, a special agent in the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit in the series, said the Fincher had a blueprint even before the actor came on board the show.

The second season of the show dropped on August 16. "He (Fincher) said 'Listen, are you ready to do this for five seasons? Because even if I f**k it up, it's gonna go five seasons, and I don't intend to f**k it up.' So I'd like to think that we will continue, for as long as David is intrigued by telling this particular story," Holt told CinemaBlend.

 

Mindhunter is yet to be officially renewed a third season by Netflix. The sophomore chapter sets up for another major serial killer to pop up in the series, who may feature in the next season.

Speaking about his character, McCallany told The Hollywood Reporter, “I absolutely wanted him to have a 1970s mentality. This guy was born in the 1930s, he was a teenager just after [World War II], he was in the military, then he went into law enforcement. He’s not only a guy from a different time, he’s a particular kind of a guy from that time. It’s not gonna be a lot of hand-holding.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 18:25 IST

tags
more from tv
top news
    trending topics
    Fit India MovementNational Sports DayNarendra ModiJoker trailerShahid KapoorArvind KejriwalRRBSSC JHTVirat KohliXiaomi Redmi Note 8Kargil GirlPriyanka ChopraGanesh Chaturthi 2019INX Media CasePakistanDhyan ChandReliance Jio FiberSaaho Review
    don't miss