Debina Bonnerjee celebrates birthday in lockdown, says she’s reminded of exam time during childhood

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 14:25 IST

Celebrating birthdays is a special occasion indeed, with your near and dear ones all making sure to come together and make it memorable. For actor Debina Bonnerjee, the day remains special as ever, even if she has to stay at home, doing nothing, in this lockdown.

She feels like a child all over again. “During my childhood, my birthday would always come during the annual school exams. Other kids, on their birthdays used to celebrate it by going to school and bringing toffees. I had to be at home and study! My mind would always be serious, concentrating on something else apart from the fact that it’s my birthday. I used to always feel different, locked down then, and not like the rest of the kids,” she laughs.

The 37-year-old got a surprise when the clock struck 12 today, as all her friends video called to wish her, and husband, actor Gurmeet Choudhary baked a cake for her. She tells us this will probably be the first time in years that she’s at home in Mumbai on her birthday.

“Mostly, we travel. Last year, Gurmeet and I went to Bangkok with my brother and sister-in-law. Last year, I took all my friends to Goa, and we stayed in a bungalow. That’s why this birthday is feeling different, as I am here (in Mumbai). Travelling is the one thing I love doing on my birthdays,” says Bonnerjee.

In this lockdown, what all has been keeping her busy? Cleaning and cooking, she says, and adds, “I cleaned my rooms, book and shoe rack, bathroom, basically decluttered the house. I have a suitcase of things which I will give away to people or throw away. Also, I am cooking a lot, but not the regular stuff, I am trying out new and innovative recipes,” she tells us.

