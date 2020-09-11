e-paper
Debina Bonnerjee: TV offers you a level playing ground, audiences call shots here

Actor Debina Bonnerjee says nothing is easy, even at their peak one doesn’t get everything on a platter and must be ready to take risks.

tv Updated: Sep 11, 2020 11:12 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Actor Debina Bonnerjee was last seen in the show Aladdin.
Taking yourself seriously than the art does affect your growth, feels Debina Bonnerjee. With a television career spanning nearly two decades, she addresses the various debates plaguing the industry, right from regressive content, to actors getting stereotyped. Amid all this, she says, people forget the whole idea is to enjoy the process.

“You need conviction to make the right choice. But that doesn’t mean you won’t make mistakes. We do get stereotyped, but we always have a choice. Even while portraying a similar character, you can add a different flavour and see how audience enjoys it,” says Bonnerjee.

Known for shows such as Ramayan, Santoshi Maa, Vish: A Poisonous Story, the actor asserts that one must respect both art and medium.

 

“Kuch log bolte hain, ‘Arre yeh role nahi karna hai, bahut baar kar liya. Ab TV mein kuch achha nahi ho raha’. Remember you had done a similar role before and that time you wanted to do it, and earned a name. And there must be 1000 others who auditioned for the same role, but you got it. It’s alright if TV doesn’t interest you anymore, but that doesn’t mean the medium has lost its charm,” she reasons.

Bonnerjee shares that after Ramayan’s success, both she and her husband, actor Gurmeet Choudhury were offered similar roles.

“Then Gurmeet auditioned for Geet, but got rejected five times before finally getting the part. You don’t get everything on a platter even when you’re at the peak. You’ve to make the effort. It isn’t easy for anyone,” she says.

Reflecting on her journey so far, the actor calls television democratic in a way that gives chances to everyone, new or old.

“TV offers you a level playing ground. Audiences call the shots here. It’s democratic in the way it offers space to both newcomers and senior actors. It makes stars out of anyone. While starting, I risked leaving a successful career behind in Kolkata. While auditioning for my second show Ramayan, there were many in the queue, but I got the part. It was a huge risk again given the popularity of the earlier Ramayan, but when you do something with love, audience extends support,” shares Bonnerjee.

Even if films or web projects happen in the future, the actor is in no mood to quit TV, which she credits for giving her fame and a respectable social standing.

“Where do you see such an interesting mix of genres, stories and characters? While the industry is experimenting it’s also making mistakes. That’s the charm. Even during Covid times, the industry dared to start working first. That’s the TV fraternity for you,” she concludes.

