Home / TV / Delhi Crime season 2 to feature real life IAS officer Abhishek Singh

Delhi Crime season 2 to feature real life IAS officer Abhishek Singh

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra talks about casting IAS officer Abhishek Singh for Delhi Crime season 2.

tv Updated: Feb 20, 2020 13:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Crime season will have real life IAS officer Abhishek Singh playing himself.
The second season of critically acclaimed web series Delhi Crime will have a real life IAS officer essay himself on the small screen. Abhishek Singh has held key positions in the administrative departments of the country and will now be seen in the Netflix series.

Currently posted as Deputy Commissioner in Delhi, he is known for his exemplary work in education and healthcare. Abhishek has led several demolition campaigns against illegal constructions in the capital. Delhi’s popular Odd-Even Traffic Scheme was also conducted under his supervision.

Also read: ‘Javed Akhtar threatened Kangana Ranaut, asked her to apologise to Hrithik’: Rangoli Chandel’s latest claim

Abhishek, who is also a passionate biker and an avid reader, received a call from noted casting director Mukesh Chhabra who he knew socially. “Knowing Abhishek I was convinced that he would do justice to the role. He would bring in the finer nuances from his own experience as an officer which an actor will find it difficult to portray. I persuaded Abhishek to do the role and when the creative team saw him on camera, they were surprised by the onscreen confidence and finesse considering that he has had minimal acting experience till now. We instantly finalised him for the part,” casting director Mukesh Chhabra said in a press statement.

He added, “My job is to look for the best talent, be it inside or outside the industry. Let the show release, the audience and industry will be amazed to see him on screen. I have given the industry a new talent.” Abhishek then sought permission from the Chief Secretary of Delhi Mr Vijay Dev, who encouraged him to make use of the opportunity.

The first season of the show was widely appreciated. It starred Shefali Shah, Rasika Duggal, Adil Hussain, Denzil Smith, Rajesh Tailang and Akash Dahiya and chronicled the story of the December 16, 2012 rape case in Delhi, told from the perspective of policemen and women working to catching the culprits.

