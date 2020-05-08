Devoleena Bhattacharjee says cook sent to isolation centre but not positive for Covid-19: ‘I am in quarantine 4th time in 5 months’

Updated: May 08, 2020 10:38 IST

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee is in quarantine again after reports emerged that her cook has been sent to an isolation centre after another of his employers tested positive for Covid-19, according to a report in SpotboyE.

Speaking to the publication, Devoleena said, “I have had to consequently quarantine myself. It’s not going to be easy. Damn! This is the 4th time in the last 5 months that I cannot go out of the 4 walls- first Bigg Boss 13, then my back played up and confined me to bed rest, then the lockdown happened- and now just when I was managing to step out a bit for essentials, I have been asked to lock myself up.”

However, since Devoleena is a good cook, she won’t have problem on that score. She said, “At least that part won’t be an issue. If you recall, I did most of the cooking in Bigg Boss 13.”

Devoleena has clarified in the report that her cook has not tested positive. She elaborated, “I don’t know why it spread like wildfire that he has contracted Coronavirus.” Explaining how he was doing, she said, “The government has put him up in some hotel. He’s been looked after very well. Too much has been made out of this. It has made me only more tired.”

Devoleena had to step out of Bigg Boss 13 house after her back started to give her trouble. A Times of India report in November last year had said Devoleena was rushed to a hospital after her backache aggravated following multiple tasks during the course of the show. Days later, Devoleena had to leave the house.

Of late, Devoleena has been in the news due to the trolling by fans of co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill, after the TV actor commented on the lack of chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz in their music video Bhula Dunga.

