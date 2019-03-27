Did Netflix just reveal Sacred Games season 2 episode titles? Show invokes mythology again

Netflix India in a cryptic social media post has seemingly revealed episode titles for Sacred Games’ upcoming second season. “Bolo ‘Aham Brahmasmi.’ 6 din mein sab kuch dikhayi dene lagega (Things will begin to reveal themselves in six days),” the post read.

Also included were four images, which bear the same mandala design that was a recurring motif in the show’s first season and were seen in the film’s opening titles. This suggests that the new images might be title cards from four upcoming episodes. If this is true, we can assume that the episodes will be titled Bidalah-a-Gita, Katham Asti, Antara Mahavana and Unagamam.

Season one episodes had similar, Hindi mythology inspired titles such as Ashwathama, Halahala, Atapi Vatapi, Brahmahatya, Sarama, Pretakalpa, Rudra and Yayati. The episode titles had thematic connections to the plot, which could mean that clues about the direction season two will be taken in are in these new titles.

The new season was announced in a 45-second video by Netflix last year. On March 19, the streaming service teased a revelation in 14 days. The first season ended with Saif’s Sartaj Singh having stumbled upon a nuclear bunker, on his race against time quest to uncover the mystery behind Ganesh Gaitonde’s death, and the rumoured attack on Mumbai.

Sacred Games is Netflix’s first Indian original series, which released in July 2018 to positive reviews. The show was a major success, with the streaming service revealing that two out of three viewers were from outside India.

Creator Vikramaditya Motwane will step down as co-director on season two to focus on showrunning duties. Anurag Kashyap will be joined by Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan this time around. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as two men on either side of the law, fans can expect more details about the upcoming season - such as the release date and a trailer - in six days.

