Dipika Kakar: For a TV show, we fight on a weekly basis to churn episodes

After being one of the most loved and favourite bahus on Indian television, Dipika Kakar is excited to be making her Bollywood debut. The actor, who will be seen in JP Dutta’s war film, Paltan, has already shot for a schedule for the film. As Dipika joins the list of many other TV actors who have successfully made a transition to films, she agrees that popularity helps an actor bag a role in films.

“That’s because when somebody is considering or thinking about casting people for a particular role, and if they have already seen the actor, they can understand if he or she fits the bill. On the actors part, I feel, every person wants to explore and do work that is suitable for them,” says the actor, who is best remembered for her titular role in the show Sasural Simar Ka. And now that she has worked in both the mediums, asked how different it is to shoot for a film than a daily soap, Dipika says that it’s “poles apart”, when you compare the two.

“Shooting for a film and shooting for a TV show has no match. Though the unit, lighting, camera and acting are the same, the way films are shot are different. In TV, we constantly have this pressure on our head that telecast has to happen, so we fight on a weekly basis to churn episodes. In films, it works quite the other way round.”

While fans would love to see more of Dipika on the big screen after her debut project, the actor says that she hasn’t thought yet if she would do more films or stick to shows on small screen. “I’m very happy and satisfied with TV. But, right now, there are so mediums that have opened up like web series, short films, daily soaps and so much more. So, the person I am, I would keep my options open. Whichever work comes my way, that is decent enough, and I am comfortable doing, I will pick it up. I don’t have anything [in mind] that I will only do TV or films, it depends on what the project is, and then I will decide if I would take it up,” shares Dipika, who married Shoaib Ibrahim in February this year.

