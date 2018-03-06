Dipika Kakar puts rumours to rest: It’s true I have converted to Islam

TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s post-wedding photos have been widely shared and appreciated by their fans. But one question on their minds has remained unanswered, until now. Dipika admitted in a recent interview that she has converted to Islam, but felt that she didn’t have to reveal any further details about such a private matter.

“It’s true I have done it, but why and when I have done it, don’t think it needs to be talked about,” she said in an interview to The Times of India. “I think it is a very personal matter and I don’t think I need to talk about it openly in front of the media. For the audience and media we are actors have always shared everything. All our happy moments we have shared with you all, but this I think is a very personal space and I don’t give anyone the permission to enter the space. Definitely, it is true and I am not denying it. I am very happy and proud that I have done it for myself and my happiness. My family was with me in this decision and my intentions were not to hurt anyone. This is my decision.”

Her husband chimed in, “I feel that when you are a celebrity you are constantly under scanner and there are people who love you, but then there are also people who try to bring you down. We have always taken decisions in life only keeping our family in mind, if they are happy and fine then rest of the world doesn’t matter to us. I don’t consider myself a celebrity, we are very simple people and we like to lead a simple life.”

The couple, after dating each other for years, decided to get married in Bhopal on February 22 and have since been keeping their fans updated by posting pictures on their social media accounts. They met on their show, Sasural Simar Ka.

