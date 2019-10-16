Eisha Singh quits Ishq Subhan Allah for a film, loses out on film too: report

tv

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 15:19 IST

Actor Eisha Singh has quit her ongoing TV show Ishq Subhan Allah, a Bombay Times report claimed Wednesday. The report claimed Eisha could not be reached but her mother told daily, “Eisha wants to look for new opportunities and she also wants a break. Therefore, she has decided to move on.”

Eisha is seen on the show alongside Adnan Khan. She reportedly bagged a film and wanted makers of Ishq Subhan Allah to give a few days off for the film. While the makers did not agree and she decided to quit the show, she also lost out on the film project.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Twitter attacks Devoleena for body-shaming Shehnaaz, Rashami Desai for being a crybaby

It quoted a source as saying, “Unfortunately, she lost out on the film offer due to date issues. And now she has quit the TV show, too, due to certain differences with the production house.” Eisha’s character on the show will be killed, the report added.

Earlier, Eisha has worked on popular shows including Ishq Ka Rang Safed and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. She bagged the Golden Petal Awards for best female debut, Ishq Ka Rang Safed. She also has three Zee Rishtey Awards for her performances in Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Ishq Subhan Allah.

Another TV star to have left the small screen for a bigger platform recently is Hina Khan. She was playing Komolika, the vamp on Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kayy, which she quit. Later, she made her red carpet debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival where she had the screening of her first short film, Lines. She is currently working on an Indo-Hollywood production. Hina has been replaced by Aamna Sharif on the show and the first promo of Aamna as Komolika is already out.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 15:19 IST