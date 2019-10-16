e-paper
Bigg Boss 13: Twitter attacks Devoleena for body-shaming Shehnaaz, Rashami Desai for being a crybaby

Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai are being slammed for their game inside the house. Check out the meanest tweets against them.

tv Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai are being criticised for their attitude inside the house.
Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai are being criticised for their attitude inside the house.
         

Bigg Boss 13 house is a hub for fights and chaos and it was no different on Tuesday’s episode when Devoleena Bhattacharjee had an ugly fight with Shehnaaz Gill. During the altercation, Devoleena body-shamed her, told her, “Tumhein dekhne se accha mai gaay ko dekh lu (I would rather look at a cow than you).” The cow comment had attracted much wrath on social media as it is a clear dig at Shehnaaz’s body.

Twitter went all out as the episode wrapped up last night, pointing out how Devoleena and her friend and colleague Rashami Desai only talk about spreading positivity and manners but cannot display the same values themselves.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 episode 16 written update day 16 October 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee warns Paras Chhabra against talking to Shehnaaz Gill

Rashami was also quite insensitive during her fight with Asim over the breakfast and number of rotis being served. When Mahira and everyone else joined the heated discussion, Rashami yelled at Asim and told him, “Asli mard hota to khud ki baat karta (A real man would have spoken for himself).”

Reacting to the comments of actors who play ideal bahus on TV, one Bigg Boss fan wrote, “#RashmiDesai & #DevoleenaBhattacharjee ye dono sbse bakwash khel rhi hai av. Devoleena ka language itni kharab hai ki puchho mt. 1 fit hight hai aur sbko dekhne ki hi dhamki deti hai. SidharthShukla gd job bro #BiggBoss13 @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss.”

 

“Kya body shaming lga rkha hai #DevoleenaBhattacharjee ne kha tere se acha to kisi cow ko dekh lu devo ne yeh nai bola ki tu cow hai Hrkte to sehnaz ki viase dngro jaise hai,” wrote one user.  

Another one tweeted, “Like seriously #DevoleenaBhattacharjee how can you say kahaan se utha ke le aaye haai #AsimRiaz pottii Khaane waala haai ye... ??? Such a disastrous person she is when she participates in a task. Grabbed #SidharthShukla like an animal. #bb13 #biggboss13 #BiggBoss13 #AsimRiaz.” 

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 10:43 IST

