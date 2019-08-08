e-paper
Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms completes 25 years

Ekta Kapoor shared tweet as her production house Balaji Telefilms completes 25 years.

tv Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:39 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms was launched in 1994.
Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms was launched in 1994.(IANS)
         

Ekta Kapoor’s production house Balaji Telefilms completed 25 years on Thursday. Set up in 1994, Balaji Telefilms has produced several hit shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Pavitra Rishta and Naagin over the years.

Marking the occasion, Ekta tweeted: “25 years of BalajiTelefilms. It started in August 1994.”

 

Responding to Ekta’s tweet, actor Ronit Bose Roy, who became a household name playing Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas..., joked: “And I also wonder if I am the actor who has clicked the maximum programming hours for Balaji Telefilms.”

Under her production banner, Ekta also owns a video streaming platform AltBalaji.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 21:39 IST

