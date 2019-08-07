e-paper
Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019

‘Sushma Swaraj taught me my first lesson,’ Ekta Kapoor reveals she has politician’s pics all over her office

Ekta Kapoor shared a heartfelt tweet remembering Sushma Swaraj and an all-important lesson the politician taught her early in her career. Swaraj died on Tuesday after a cardiac arrest.

tv Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ekta Kapoor mourns Sushma Swaraj’s death.
Ekta Kapoor mourns Sushma Swaraj's death.
         

Television and film producer Ekta Kapoor is one of the many celebrities mourning the death of India’s former foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj. The filmmaker remembered how she received her first award from Swaraj and the first lesson she learnt from her. Swaraj died on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest; she was 67.

Expressing her feelings on Twitter, Ekta wrote, “In my younger years I got so much support from Shushma ji ! I still have pictures with her giving me my first award all over my office!gutted sad at d loss of a lady who taught me my first lesson... women should help women grow ! Thanku n rip shushmaji #RIPSushmaSwarajJi.”

 

Her friend and actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani also shared a heartbreaking tweet. She wrote on Twitter, “I have an axe to grind with you Didi . You made Bansuri pick a restaurant to take me for a celebratory lunch. You left without fulfilling your promise to the two of us.”

 

Several other television actors also paid their last respects to the late politician. Actor Karanvir Bohra recounted the incident when Sushma had helped him when he was detained in Russia over passport issues. He tweeted, “Shocked to hear that @SushmaSwaraj ji passed away.A woman who worked hard for the betterment of r country,she never made any Indian feel alienated when in trouble in a foreign land. (Like in Russia, if it wasn’t for Sushmaji I wud have been impounded) #RIPSushmaJi #Jaihind.”

 

Actor Divyanka Tripathi also expressed grief over her death. Also talking about the abrogation of Article 370, she tweeted, “On one hand - victory, on the other - such a tremendous loss! Two extreme news in a day. India will miss a true leader like you @SushmaSwaraj ji! May you be in peace.”

 

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 14:09 IST

