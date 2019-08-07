If it wasn’t for Sushma Swaraj, I would’ve been ‘impounded’ in Russia: TV actor Karanvir Bohra mourns her death

tv

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:13 IST

As the whole nations mourns the loss of one of the most loved Indian political leaders, Sushma Swaraj, actor Karanvir Bohra also offered his condolences on her death and said that if it wasn’t for her, he may never have returned home from Russia.

Expressing his grief on the untimely death of India’s first full-time foreign minister, Karanvir wrote on Twitter, “Shocked to hear that @SushmaSwaraj ji passed away.A woman who worked hard for the betterment of r country,she never made any Indian feel alienated when in trouble in a foreign land. (Like in Russia, if it wasn’t for Sushmaji I wud have been impounded) #RIPSushmaJi #Jaihind.”

Shocked to hear that @SushmaSwaraj ji passed away.A woman who worked hard for the betterment of r country,she never made any Indian feel alienated when in trouble in a foreign land.

(Like in Russia, if it wasn't for Sushmaji I wud have been impounded) #RIPSushmaJi #Jaihind🇮🇳 — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) August 6, 2019

The actor who was one of the five finalists on reality show, Bigg Boss 12, was detained at the Moscow International Airport in January due to passport issues. He had flown to Russia to attend the MacCoffee Bollywood Film Festival.

Sharing his plight on Twitter, Karanvir wrote, “So bummed… waiting at #moscowairport coz my passport is a little damaged. They (are) contemplating to deport me back to India.” Sushma, who was prompt in her efforts to come to the help of Indians stuck abroad, had intervened in the matter post which a temporary passport was issued to the actor.

so bummed... waiting at #moscowairport coz my passport is a little damaged.

They contemplating to deport me back to India. @IndEmbMoscowRus @IndEmbMoscow i wished you would have told me that prior to issuing me the visa.

feeling bad for @IndianFilmsRus — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 30, 2019

RIP Sushma Swaraj: Fiery Opposition leader, transformative foreign minister

Also read: RIP Sushma Swaraj: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘extremely sad news’, Anupam Kher calls her ‘honest, charismatic’

Later, he thanked the then foreign minister along with a video of himself holding his new passport. He also wrote on Twitter, “I have no words to thank the @IndEmbMoscow 4 helping me get a brand new temporary passport and a visa.celebrity or no celebrity, i know one thing for sure, we Indians are in very safe hands when we travel abroad... thanks to @SushmaSwaraj and the #IndianEmbassy for their help.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 12:09 IST