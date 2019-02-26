Emilia Clarke says Game of Thrones season 8 will shock the audience

Actor Emilia Clarke has teased there is “a very good reason” why the makers Game of Thrones took their time with the last season of the hit show. The 32-year-old actor, known for playing the iconic role of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series, said the eighth and final season will “shock people”.

“It’s going to be huge, that much everyone needs to know. It took us a long time to film this one for a very good reason. But I think there’s going to be some things... I know there’s going to be some things in this last season that will shock people,” Clarke told E! on the Oscars 2019 red carpet.

Emilia Clarke at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party. ( REUTERS )

HBO shared new footage from the upcoming season on Monday. In short video previews all of HBO’s upcoming shows in summer, Game of Thrones also got a few seconds new footage. The video showed Arya Stark’s gleeful expression at seeing a dragon for the first time. Watch it here:

The eighth chapter of the show comes almost two years after last instalment aired on July 16, 2017. Game of Thrones returns for a final lap on April 14. The new season will be bigger, with six feature-length episodes and some of most complex battle sequences that will set television records when they air. The final battle between the humans and the undead took 55 nights of outdoor shooting, a first for the show and perhaps even the history of television.

